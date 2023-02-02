Worldwide Dental Biomaterials Industry to 2031 - Players Include Institut Straumann, Geistlich Pharma, Zimmer Biomet, Biomatlante and 3M

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Biomaterials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global dental biomaterials market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global dental biomaterials market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global dental biomaterials market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG)

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet

Biomatlante

3M

Dentsply Sirona

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global dental biomaterials market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global dental biomaterials market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global dental biomaterials market. Key players operating in the global dental biomaterials market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global dental biomaterials market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Dental Biomaterials Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Regulatory Scenario, by Region/Global

5.2. New Product Launch

5.3. Covid-19 impact Analysis



6. Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

6.2.1. Bone Graft Materials

6.2.1.1. Allografts

6.2.1.2. Xenografts

6.2.1.3. Synthetic

6.2.2. Dental Membranes

6.2.3. Soft Tissue Regeneration

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



7. Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.2.1. Implantology

7.2.2. Periodontology

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Dental Clinics

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2021)

15.2. Company Profiles



