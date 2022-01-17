Worldwide Dental Fluoride Treatment Industry to 2027 - Growing Dental Service Centers in Emerging Economies Present Opportunities

Jan 17, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Research Report by Product, by Type, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 6,504.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,125.87 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% to reach USD 12,608.12 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Fluoride Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, including AMD Medicom Inc., Centrix, Inc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona, DMG Dental, Durr Dental SE, GC America Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Premier Dental Co, Preventive Technologies, Inc., PULPDENT Corporation, TDL Dental Group, The 3M Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Ultradent Products, Inc, VOCO GmbH, Water Pik, Inc,, and Young Dental.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Fluoride Treatment Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing incidences of dental caries
5.1.1.2. Rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene and related products
5.1.1.3. Increasing consumption of sugary food and drinks
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of treatment knowledge and affordability issues
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing dental service centers in emerging economies
5.1.3.2. Developments in dental fluoride treatment
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Side effects associated with excessive fluoride
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Gels
6.3. Mouth rinse
6.4. Others
6.5. Supplements
6.6. Toothpaste
6.7. Varnish
7. Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Others
7.3. Unit Dose 0.40 ml
8. Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bacterial Control
8.3. Bleaching
8.4. Desensitization
8.5. Fluoride Varnish
9. Dental Fluoride Treatment Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Dental Clinics
9.3. Hospitals
9.4. Others
10. Americas Dental Fluoride Treatment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Dental Fluoride Treatment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Fluoride Treatment Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. AMD Medicom Inc.
14.2. Centrix, Inc
14.3. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
14.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company
14.5. Dentsply Sirona
14.6. DMG Dental
14.7. Durr Dental SE
14.8. GC America Inc
14.9. Ivoclar Vivadent AG
14.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.11. Premier Dental Co
14.12. Preventive Technologies, Inc.
14.13. PULPDENT Corporation
14.14. TDL Dental Group
14.15. The 3M Company
14.16. The Procter & Gamble Company
14.17. Ultradent Products, Inc
14.18. VOCO GmbH
14.19. Water Pik, Inc,
14.20. Young Dental
15. Appendix
