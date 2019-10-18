Worldwide Development of Automotive Lidar and Its Major Players, 2018-2019 Featuring 100+ Key Companies
LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) has been widely used in satellite systems, geographic information systems, and industrial applications. In recent years, LiDAR systems for autonomous navigation have attracted huge investments from carmakers, automotive electronics vendors, hedge fund companies, and IT firms due to significant improvements in the weight and size of the systems.
Some LiDAR startups have been able to raise more money between US$ 1 million and US$100 million, indicating the importance of LiDAR in autonomous vehicles and its impact on the industry. This report analyzes the development of automotive LiDAR technologies and leading players, mainly Velodyne, Ibeo, Quanergy, and Luminar.
Topics Covered
- Development of automotive LiDAR technologies and includes an overview of patent applications filed by leading brands such as Google, Hyundai, Microsoft, Waymo, GM, Patheon Company, HERE Global B.V., Apple, LeddarTech, and Ford
- Development of automotive LiDAR systems and major players, including Velodyne, Quanergy, Ibeo, Luminar, and Chinese companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Automotive LiDAR Technologies
1.2 Analysis of Automotive LiDAR Patents
2. Development of Automotive LiDAR Systems
3. Development of Automotive LiDAR Companies
3.1 Fundraising Status of Startups
3.1 Leading Vendors of Autonomous LiDAR Systems
3.1.1 Velodyne
3.1.2 Quanergy
3.1.3 Ibeo
3.1.4 Luminar
3.1.5 Chinese LiDAR Vendors
Appendix
Glossary of Terms
List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1 Automotive LiDAR Patents Filed by Leading Brands
Table 2 Leading Providers of Automotive LiDAR Systems
Table 3 Fundraising of LiDAR Startups
List of Figures
Figure 1 Transmission and Reception Technologies of LiDAR
