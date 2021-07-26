Worldwide Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abcam, Agilent Technologies and Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market 2020-2027 by Type, Application, End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global diagnostic specialty antibodies market will reach $28.97 billion by 2027, growing by 4.9% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the high number of patient pool undergoing diagnosis of HIV and growing demand for speciality diagnostics around the world, the advancements in DNA based technologies and diagnostics, and the increase in the prevalence of diseases such as infectious diseases, influenza and cancer.



Highlighted with 79 tables and 70 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global diagnostic specialty antibodies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global diagnostic specialty antibodies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Type, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Other Types

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Natural/Biological Products

Synthetic Products

Oncology Diagnosis

Hepatitis Diagnosis

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Dengue Diagnostics

Tuberculosis Diagnostics

HIV Diagnostics

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Overview by Type

3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.3 Polyclonal Antibodies

3.4 Other Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Oncology Diagnosis

4.3 Hepatitis Diagnosis

4.4 Infectious Disease Diagnosis

4.5 Dengue Diagnostics

4.6 Tuberculosis Diagnostics

4.7 HIV Diagnostics

4.8 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Hospitals & Clinics

5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

6.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 India

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Creative Diagnostics

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

