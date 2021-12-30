Worldwide Diamond Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alrosa, Rio Tinto and Harry Winston Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diamond Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By product, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diamonds are known as the hardest material on Earth, and has long-since been recognized for its beauty as a gemstone. Some 142 million carats of diamonds were estimated to have been produced from mines worldwide in 2019. Diamonds also have a high industrial value. They are especially well regarded as a material for cutting and grinding tools due to their extreme hardness

Gem quality rough diamonds are sorted by size, colour, quality and shape, and then are sold to buyers in conformity with the sales policy adopted in a rough diamond production company. Depending on the quality of the mined rough diamonds, the current state of the market, the adopted marketing policy, companies use different approaches to diamond sales: sights, tenders, auctions, spot transactions and long-term contracts.

Market Drivers

Since the countries are making large contribution to the market hence increasing the market demand. The millennials in the country mainly contribute to the demand for diamond jewellery. This indicates a large potential for the market to expand further. Considering the growing potential for diamond jewellery in the country, the existing industry players are making attempts to further invest and expand their target audience. Development of new diamond based industrial products, targeting customers with new jewelry design, and perforation of diamond sale through e-commerce business can create significant opportunities for the market.



Market Restraints

Restricting imports of rough diamonds from conflict areas can hamper the market growth due to which the embargo can tighten controls on the illegal diamond trade funding civil wars hence causing hindrance to the market.



Market Segmentation

Globally market is segmented into product outlook and application outlook. Product outlook is classified into natural and synthetic. The piece of natural diamonds are volatile due to the uncertainty in the supply and demand. Synthetic diamonds are mainly used for industrial applications such as cutting and drilling. Whereas application outlook is classified into jewellery and industrial. Jewellery application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2027. For industrial applications, synthetic or lab-grown products have significantly higher penetration.



Regional Analysis

Globally, diamond market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, China and Latin America. About 96% of the global diamond production in value terms falls to the share of the market's leading countries. Europe is one of the prominent markets in the globe. Fine jewellery, particularly diamond products, is gaining prominence in the European market. In the US, China and India, 60 to 70 percent of respondents believe diamonds are an essential part of a marriage engagement.



Key Players

The global diamond market is largely dominated by a hand-full of companies. The top three companies - Alrosa from Russia, De Beers from Luxembourg, and British-Australian Rio Tinto - account for more than 60 percent of global diamond mine production. Other companies are Harry Winston, Cartier, Tiffany & Co. Chopard , Zales, Tacori, Inc, Buccellati, James Allen, BVLGARI, Tanishq Limited.



Industry development

On 11 March 2021, India was all set to become a major hub of lab-grown diamonds as it accounted for about a quarter of the estimated global laboratory grown diamonds output of 6 to 7 million crates.

Key Topics Covered:

What will be the CAGR of the global diamond jewellery market between 2021 and 2027?

What is the revenue of the global diamond jewellery market based on respective segments?

Which are the leading companies in the global diamond jewellery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Diamond Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities



5 Global Diamond Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component

5.2 Global Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1. Natural

5.3.2. Synthetic



6 Global Diamond Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Jewellery

6.3.2 Industrial



7. Global Diamond Market, By Region

7.1 Global Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8. North America Diamond Market Analysis and Forecast (2021- 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Product

8.3 North America Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.5.1 U.S.

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



9. Europe Diamond Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 Europe Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 Europe Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 Germany

9.5.2 France

9.5.3 UK

9.54. Rest of Europe



10. Asia Pacific Diamond Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Asia Pacific Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Asia Pacific Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11. Latin America Diamond Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Diamond Market Share Analysis, By

Product

11.3 Latin America Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Latin America Diamond Market Size and Forecast, Country

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Rest of Latin America

12. Middle East Diamond Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Diamond Market Share Analysis, By Product

12.3 Middle East Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Middle East Diamond Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.5.1. Saudi Arabia

12.5.2. UAE

12.5.3. Egypt

12.5.4 Kuwait

12.5.5. South Africa



13 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Alrosa

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2. De Beers

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3. Rio Tinto

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Harry Winston

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Cartier

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Tiffany & Co

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Chopard

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Zales

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Tacori, Inc

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Buccellati

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies

15.11 James Allen

15.11.1 Overview

15.11.2 Offerings

15.11.3 Key Financials

15.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.11.5 Key Market Developments

15.11.6 Key Strategies

15.12 BVLGARI

15.12.1 Overview

15.12.2 Offerings

15.12.3 Key Financials

15.12.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.122.5 Key Market Developments

15.12.6 Key Strategies

15.13 Tanishq Limited

15.13.1 Overview

15.13.2 Offerings

15.13.3 Key Financials

15.13.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.13.5 Key Market Developments

15.13.6 Key Strategies



