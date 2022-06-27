Worldwide Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market Boosted by Rising Adoption of Digital Signage and Escalating Use of Digital Wayfinding Solutions in Healthcare Sector

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Deployment, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital wayfinding solutions market is projected to reach US$ 665.0 million by 2028 from US$ 234.6 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Significant features of interactive wayfinding software include drag-and-drop interface, WYSIWYG workflow, interactive map management, content scheduling, multi-screen support, and remote deployment. These platforms are capable of API interactions with various partner apps, which further expands their capabilities. APIs also support web integrations, allowing businesses to integrate "plan your visit" modules in their online content.

Users may use templates to create digital reader boards, interactive navigation displays, and other digital signage types. End users such as governments, retail malls, hotels, and airports have many options to select among interactive wayfinding software solutions. As a result, obtaining a price requires a specific quote. These apps may be used by almost any company that works in monumental buildings and places, to communicate critical information to its consumers.



North America leads the digital wayfinding solutions market in terms of revenue share. The presence of major market players in the US is one of the prominent factors contributing to the market growth in the region.



The digital wayfinding solutions market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and the adoption of these technologies, government measures to support improvements in the industrial sector, and an increase in the middle-income group's discretionary income are among the factors driving the overall economic growth in this region.

The broad-scale use of digital wayfinding solutions is attributed to the fast-increasing demand for digital signage boards in the developed countries of APAC, contributing to the digital wayfinding solutions market growth in the region



The overall size of the digital wayfinding solutions market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the digital wayfinding solutions market with respect to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the digital wayfinding solutions market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Signage for Wayfinding

5.1.2 Escalating Use of Digital Wayfinding Solutions in Healthcare Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Infrastructural Improvements

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Interactive Wayfinding Software

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Digital Wayfinding Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market - Regional Analysis

6.1 Digital Wayfinding Solution Market Global Overview

6.2 Digital Wayfinding Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Digital Wayfinding Solutions, by Solutions (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Software: Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Digital Wayfinding Solutions, by Deployment Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 On-Premise

8.4 Cloud



9. Digital Wayfinding Solutions Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Digital Wayfinding Solutions, by Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Airport

9.4 Retail

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Museum



10. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Digital Wayfinding Solution Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Acquire Digital

Click Grafix

ConnectedSign

DIGITAL WAYFINDING SOLUTIONS

Jarma Technologies LLP

MetroClick

Miles, Inc.

Mindspace Digital Signage

Visix, Inc.

Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd..

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmjsj6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets