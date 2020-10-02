Worldwide Drug Modeling Software Industry to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Modelling Tools in Drug Discovery is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Modeling Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global drug modeling software biopharmaceutical market is expected to reach US$ 11,299.85 million by 2027 from US$ 6,205.22 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global drug modeling software market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.



Based on product type, the drug modeling software market is segmented into database, software, and others. In terms of product type, the software segment held the highest share of the drug modeling software market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for effective therapeutics and increasing number of drug discovery efforts of various biologics across a wide range of therapeutics. Additionally, strategic activities by service providers such as collaborations, product advancement, and product launch in order to expedite drug discovery timeline are further accelerating the growth of the market.



The market growth is also attributed to a few key factors such as increasing adoption of in-silico modeling tools in drug discovery, and rising economic burden of drug discovery. However, less adoption in emerging countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.



Crown Bioscience Inc.; Chemical Computing Group Ulc; Nimbus Therapeutics; Schrdinger, Inc.; Dassault Systmes; Genedata Ag; Biognos Ab; Compugen Ltd; Acellera ltd.; and Leadscope, Inc plc are among the prominent players operating in the drug modeling software market. The market players are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Crown Bioscience has launched two new liver fibrosis rodent models, which allows rapid and cost-effective evaluation of the preclinical effects of NASH and anti-fibrotic treatments on acute liver injury, advanced fibrosis, and/or fibrosis reversal.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Drug Modelling Software Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Drug Modelling Software Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Drug Modelling Software market - By Geography



2. Drug Modelling Software Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Drug Modelling Software Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Drug Modelling Software Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Modelling Tools in Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Increasing Economic Burden of Drug Discovery

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less Adoption in Emerging Countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Activities by Market Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Drug Modelling Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Drug Modelling Software Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Drug Modelling Software Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Drug Modelling Software Market - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drug Modelling Software Market, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Database

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Database: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Software

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Software: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Other Product Types

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Other Product Types: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Drug Modelling Software Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Drug Modelling Software Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Drug Discovery and Development

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Drug Discovery and Development: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Computational Physiological Medicine

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Computational Physiological Medicine: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Disease Modelling

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Disease Modelling: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Medical Imaging

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Medical Imaging: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Predictive Analysis of Drug Targets

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Predictive Analysis of Drug Targets: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Simulation Software

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Simulation Software: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.9 Cellular Simulation

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Cellular Simulation: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Others: Drug Modelling Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Drug Modelling Software Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America: Drug Modelling Software Market

9.2 Europe: Drug Modelling Software Market

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Drug Modelling Software Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Drug Modelling Software Market

9.5 South and Central America: Drug Modelling Software Market



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Drug Modelling Software Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Drug Modelling Software Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Crown Bioscience Inc (JSR life science)

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Chemical Computing Group ULC.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Nimbus Therapeutics

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Schrdinger, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Genedata AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Biognos AB

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Compugen Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Dassault Systmes

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Acellera

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Leadscope, Inc (Instem)

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/176pew

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

