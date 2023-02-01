Worldwide Dry Natural Gas Industry to 2031 - by Source, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Natural Gas Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global dry natural gas market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global dry natural gas market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global dry natural gas market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the dry natural gas market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global dry natural gas market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global dry natural gas market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global dry natural gas market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global dry natural gas market. Key players operating in the global dry natural gas market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global dry natural gas market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Key Developments

2.3. Market Definitions

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Drivers

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Regulatory Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Production Overview

2.9. Product Specification Analysis

2.10. Cost Structure Analysis



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.1. Impact on the Supply Chain of Dry Natural Gas

3.2. Impact on the Demand of Dry Natural Gas - Pre & Post Crisis



4. Impact of Current Geopolitical Scenario



5. Production Output Analysis



6. Price Trend Analysis



7. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Analysis and Forecast, by Source, 2022-2031

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Volume (Million Cubic Feet) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Source, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Onshore

7.2.2. Offshore

7.3. Global Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Source



8. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use, 2022-2031

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Volume (Million Cubic Feet) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

8.2.1. Electric Power

8.2.2. Residential

8.2.3. Transportation

8.2.4. Industrial

8.2.5. Commercial

8.2.6. Others (Petrochemical, Aviation, etc.)

8.3. Global Market Attractiveness, by End-use



9. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Dry Natural Gas Market Volume (Million Cubic Feet) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. Germany

9.2.2.2. U.K.

9.2.2.3. France

9.2.2.4. Spain

9.2.2.5. Italy

9.2.2.6. Russia & CIS

9.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. Japan

9.2.3.3. India

9.2.3.4. ASEAN

9.2.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.4.1. Brazil

9.2.4.2. Mexico

9.2.4.3. Rest of Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5.1. GCC

9.2.5.2. South Africa

9.2.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Dry Natural Gas Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



11. Europe Dry Natural Gas Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



12. Asia Pacific Dry Natural Gas Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



13. Latin America Dry Natural Gas Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



14. Middle East & Africa Dry Natural Gas Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of Companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, 2021

15.3. Market Footprint Analysis

15.3.1. By Source

15.4. Company Profiles

15.4.1. EQT Corporation

15.4.1.1. Company Revenue

15.4.1.2. Business Overview

15.4.1.3. Product Segments

15.4.1.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.1.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.1.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.2. Exxon Mobil

15.4.2.1. Company Revenue

15.4.2.2. Business Overview

15.4.2.3. Product Segments

15.4.2.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.2.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.2.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.3. Chesapeake Energy

15.4.3.1. Company Revenue

15.4.3.2. Business Overview

15.4.3.3. Product Segments

15.4.3.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.3.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.3.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.4. Southwestern Energy

15.4.4.1. Company Revenue

15.4.4.2. Business Overview

15.4.4.3. Product Segments

15.4.4.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.4.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.4.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.5. Coterra Energy

15.4.5.1. Company Revenue

15.4.5.2. Business Overview

15.4.5.3. Product Segments

15.4.5.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.5.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.5.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.6. British Petroleum BP

15.4.6.1. Company Revenue

15.4.6.2. Business Overview

15.4.6.3. Product Segments

15.4.6.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.6.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.6.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.7. Shell

15.4.7.1. Company Revenue

15.4.7.2. Business Overview

15.4.7.3. Product Segments

15.4.7.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.7.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.7.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.8. Chevron

15.4.8.1. Business Revenue

15.4.8.2. Business Overview

15.4.8.3. Product Segments

15.4.8.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.8.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.8.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.9. Conocophillips

15.4.9.1. Business Revenue

15.4.9.2. Business Overview

15.4.9.3. Product Segments

15.4.9.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.9.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.9.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.4.10. Ovintiv

15.4.10.1. Business Revenue

15.4.10.2. Business Overview

15.4.10.3. Product Segments

15.4.10.4. Geographic Footprint

15.4.10.5. Production Capacity/Plant Details, etc. (*As Applicable)

15.4.10.6. Strategic Partnership, Capacity Expansion, New Product Innovation etc.

15.5. Key Primary Research Insights

15.6. Analyst Recommendations



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwqdy4-natural-gas?w=5

