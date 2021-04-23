Worldwide Electric Enclosure Industry to 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Enclosure Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric enclosure market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising demand in the food and beverage sector is one of the pivotal factors driving market growth.

Enclosures for electrical and switchgear equipment are crucial across the production and engineering sectors which includes food and beverage manufacturing firms. For sensitive electrical components, the enclosure develops a protective environment and protects operatives from coming into contact with the electrical circuitry. Enclosures are particularly designed to fulfill the needs of food and beverage manufacturing lines that are normally known as "Hygienic Design" enclosures. Everything which is linked with a food manufacturing line must fulfill the required standards for cleanliness, and that comprises the enclosures for the protection of electrical equipment that fuels any concerned automated processes. Owing to the design characteristics, these enclosures are commonly referred to as 'Hygienic Design' (HD) enclosures. HD products offer a solution to plant operators and mechanical engineers that eliminates the hazards of high-pressure applications.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness enormous growth during the forecast period owing to the rising industrialization and increasing renewable energy sector in the region. Government initiatives to enhance industrialization. In May 2015, the Chinese government revealed the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative which aims to enhance productivity, improve the Chinese economy, and conduct advances in industrial processes. Under the initiative, the Chinese government is performing the task of advancing infrastructure and accelerate technological developments. This leads to an increasing demand for electric enclosures in industrial facilities to prevent physical damage to components and protect workers from accidentally contacting some parts.



Some key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Hubbell Inc. The strategies adopted by the market players to increase market share include mergers and acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in May 2019, Rittal launched the AX and KX enclosures that are fixed with digital processes. This new range delivers easier, increased safety, greater flexibility, and component installation, and faster assembly. These are redesigned with the principles of Industry 4.0.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Electric Enclosure Market Research and Analysis by Material

2. Global Electric Enclosure Market Research and Analysis by Vertical



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global electric enclosure market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electric enclosure market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global electric enclosure market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules and Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. ABB Ltd.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Schneider Electric SE

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Legrand SA

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Hubbell Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Electric Enclosure Market by Material

5.1.1. Metallic

5.1.2. Non-Metallic

5.2. Global Electric Enclosure Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Energy and Utilities

5.2.2. Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

5.2.3. IT and Telecommunication

5.2.4. Process Industries

5.2.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ABB, Ltd.

7.2. Adalet/Scott Fetzer Co.

7.3. Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

7.4. Austin Electrical Enclosures

7.5. AZZ, Inc.

7.6. Eaton Corp.

7.7. Emerson Electric Co.

7.8. Fibox Oy Ab

7.9. Hammond Manufacturing, Ltd.

7.10. Hubbell, Inc.

7.11. Klassen Custom Fabrication, Inc.

7.12. Legrand SA

7.13. Leviton Manufacturing, Ltd.

7.14. nVent Electric plc

7.15. OMEGA Engineering Inc.

7.16. Pentair plc

7.17. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.18. Saginaw Control and Engineering

7.19. Schneider Electric SE

7.20. Socomec Group



