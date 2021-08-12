Worldwide Electric Vehicle Industry to 2030 - Electric Vehicles with Advanced Battery Packs for Improved Efficiency and Lower Cost Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, 3.2 million units were sold, of which 69.4% were Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and 30.3% were Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Europe emerged as a market leader with 43.3% market share for the first time in the history, overtaking China with 41.0%. Global EV penetration increased from 3.4% to 4.5% in 2020. Europe also recorded the highest Year-over- Year (YoY) growth of 137.1% in the last 6 years, helping to climb to the number one position in 2020, ahead of China. Tesla emerged as the global leader with sales of 499,512 units, followed by the VW Group with 423,871 units. Collectively, Tesla (15.2%) and VW Group (13.3%) held more than 28.5% of the EV market. Totally, 450,000 MWh of capacity has been delivered globally in the last 10 years, with 2020 delivering 139,000 MWh, 38% higher than in 2019.

EV charging installations surpassed 1.1 million points compared to 750,000 in 2019, with China (accounting for 61%) having the highest number of installations. The continuously evolving sensor suite, alternate powertrain, electrical/electronic architecture, power requirements, and new chassis platforms are being integrated on a skateboard architecture, which can be used for multiple powertrains.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Market, 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on the EV Industry

The 2020 Global Electric Vehicle Market - Actuals Versus Forecast

Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade

Global EV Market, 2020

EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries

EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade

Global HEV Market, 2020

Top Predictions, 2021

Global EV Market, 2021e

EV Growth and Penetration, Top 10 OEMs

Global Uptake of xEVs, 2015 to 2030 (Favorable Scenario)

EV Sales Mix by Segment

Potential Key OEM Launches

EV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries

2. Growth Environment, 2021 Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top-three Strategic Imperatives on Electric Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

4. Segmentation and Scope, Global Electric Vehicle Industry

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

5. xEV Market Overview - Europe, 2020

Europe - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)

- Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV) Top Predictions for 2021 - Europe

Europe - Historic EV Sales

- Historic EV Sales Europe - Market Trends in 2020

- Market Trends in 2020 Europe - Market Trends in 2021e

- Market Trends in 2021e Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

Europe - Top 10 Models

- Top 10 Models Impact of Incentives on EV Growth

Europe - Potential Launches

- Potential Launches Europe - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)

- Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV) Europe - Historic HEV Sales

- Historic HEV Sales Europe - Market Trends in 2020

- Market Trends in 2020 2019 Versus 2020

Europe - Charging Station Installations

- Charging Station Installations Europe - Charging Station Installations

6. xEV Market Overview - China, 2020

China - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)

- Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV) Top Predictions for 2021 - China

China - Historic EV Sales

- Historic EV Sales China - Market Trends in 2020

- Market Trends in 2020 China - Market Trends in 2021e

- Market Trends in 2021e Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

China - Top 10 Models

- Top 10 Models Market Evaluation Dashboard - China Overview

China - Potential Launches

- Potential Launches China - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)

- Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV) China - Historic HEV Sales

- Historic HEV Sales China - Market Trends in 2020

- Market Trends in 2020 Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

China - Charging Station Installations

- Charging Station Installations China - Charging Station Installations

7. xEV Market Overview - Americas, 2020

Americas - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)

Top Predictions for 2021e - Americas

Americas - Historic EV Sales

Americas - Market Trends in 2020

Americas - Market Trends in 2021e

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

Americas - Top 10 Models

Impact of EV Incentives on EV Growth

Americas - Potential Launches

Americas - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)

Americas - Historic HEV Sales

Americas - HEV Market Trends in 2020

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

Americas - Charging Station Installations

Americas - EV Charging Station Installations

8. xEV Market Overview - APAC (excluding China), 2020

APAC - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)

Top Predictions for 2021 - APAC

APAC - Historic EV Sales

APAC - Market Trends in 2020

APAC - Market Trends in 2021e

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

APAC - Top 10 Models

APAC - Potential Launches

Impact of Incentives on EV Growth

APAC - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)

APAC - Historic HEV Sales

APAC - Market Trends in 2020

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

APAC - Charging Station Installations

APAC - EV Charging Station Installations

9. xEV Market Overview - The Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2020

MEA - Key Highlights (BEV and PHEV)

Top Predictions for 2021 - MEA

MEA - Historic EV Sales

MEA - Market Trends in 2020

MEA - Market Trends in 2021e

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

MEA - Top 10 Models

The Middle East and Africa - Charging Station Installations and Impact of Incentives

and - Charging Station Installations and Impact of Incentives MEA - Potential Launches

MEA - Key Highlights (FHEV and MHEV)

MEA - Historic HEV Sales

MEA - Market Trends in 2020

Market Transition - 2019 Versus 2020

10. DC Charging and Ultra Fast Charging Infrastructure Trends

Current Trends and Dynamics

Ultra-fast Charging Trends

Charging Standards - Overview of DC

Charging Standards - Combined Charging System (CCS)

Potential Business Model - Ultra-fast Charging

Potential Business Models

Charging Standards - CHAdeMO, GB/T, ChaoJi ROADMAP

Charging Standards - CharIN Association (CCS)

Charging Standards - Tesla

EV Charging Roadmap, DC Charging Strategy of BEV OEMs

EV Roadmap - DC Charging Strategy of PHEV OEMs

11. EV Battery Second Life

Current Trends and Dynamics

EV Battery Second Life Trends

Secondary Life Applications

Establishment of a Circular Economy

Synergies and Partnerships between OEMs and Recycling Companies

Recycling and Reuse Market Outlook

12. Recycling and Reuse Market Outlook

Battery Reuse and Recycling - Installed Battery

Estimated Reuse and Recycling Capacity - Up to 2030

13. EV Battery Recycling Regulations

Reuse and Recycling of Lithium-based Batteries in EVs

Shared Stakeholder Responsibility (SSR) - Global Scenario

Battery Collection Targets by Country

14. Electric Vehicle Battery Outlook

Popular Lithium Battery Chemistries

Global EVs - 2020 Split by Chemistries and Top 5 OEMs' Battery Utilization

Global EVs - 2020 Split by Chemistries and Suppliers' Battery Capacity

Lithium Batteries Continue to Make Promising Gains

Evolution of Battery (Pack) Energy Density

Cost and Composition of a Typical Battery, 2020

15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Electric Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vehicles with Advanced Battery Packs for Improved Efficiency and Lower Cost

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification of Flagship Models with a Preference toward BEV with Ultra-fast Charging Capability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Evolving Business Models

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brxspv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

