Worldwide Electrodeionization Technology Industry to 2025 - Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrodeionization (EDI) Technology Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Electrodeionization (EDI) Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% globally during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for ultrapure water in power generation and growing demand owing to its wide range of applications. On the flip side, the availability of alternate purification systems and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market studied.



Increasing applications in the electronics & semiconductor segments are expected to drive the Electrodeionization (EDI) Technology market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Application in Electronics and Semiconductors

Electrodeionization (EDI) is an electrically-driven, chemical-free water treatment technology that uses electricity, ion exchange, and resin to remove ionized species from water.

The process involves the combination of ion-exchange resins and ion-exchange membranes, which are used to move ionic impurities into a waste or concentrate water stream leaving purified product water.

Semiconductor plants use ultra-pure water as a cleaning agent, so it is important that the water should not contain dissolved contaminants that can precipitate or particles that may lodge on circuits and cause microchip failures

The semiconductor industry, one of the world's largest in terms of added value, is a business that demands the utmost purity of water. A single 8-inch silicon wafer, the basis for about 100 chips, can require up to 7,500 liters of water to produce among which about two-thirds has to be ultra-pure water.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019 , an increase of 2.9% from the sales witnessed in September 2019 ( USD 35.6 billion ).

for the month of , an increase of 2.9% from the sales witnessed in ( ). Hence, owing to the growing application of electrodeionization technology in semiconductor manufacturing especially in Asia-Pacific region, the demand for electrodeionization technology is expected to increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for Electrodeionization (EDI) technology during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application from countries like China , India , and Japan the market for Electrodeionization (EDI) technology has been increasing.

region is expected to dominate the market for Electrodeionization (EDI) technology during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application from countries like , , and the market for Electrodeionization (EDI) technology has been increasing. The largest producers of Electrodeionization (EDI) systems are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of Electrodeionization (EDI) systems are DuPont, SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Samco Technologies, Inc and Guangzhou Aomi Water Purification System Manufacture Co., Ltd.

region. Some of the leading companies in the production of Electrodeionization (EDI) systems are DuPont, SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Samco Technologies, Inc and Guangzhou Aomi Water Purification System Manufacture Co., Ltd. Electrodeionization (EDI) technology also finds application in the pharmaceutical industry, reuse of residual water in the food and beverage industry and others.

Chinese pharmaceutical industry which is valued at about ~USD 145 billion currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach about ~USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market.

currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach about by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market. Taiwan's semiconductor equipment purchase grew by 34% in 2019 reaching USD 3.9 billion making it one of the leading countries for the market in the region.

semiconductor equipment purchase grew by 34% in 2019 reaching making it one of the leading countries for the market in the region. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for electrodeionization technology market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global electrodeionization technology market is fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share in the market. Some of the major companies include DuPont, SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Samco Technologies, Inc, and Deionx.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water in Power Generation

4.1.2 Growing Demand Owing to its Wide Range of Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternate Purification Systems

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Power Generation

5.1.2 Electronics & Semiconductors

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC

6.4.2 Aqua Filsep water Treatment Pvt.Ltd

6.4.3 Deionx

6.4.4 DuPont

6.4.5 ELGA LabWater(VWS Ltd)

6.4.6 EUROWATER

6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.8 Guangzhou Aomi Water Purification System Manufacture Co., Ltd

6.4.9 newterra ltd

6.4.10 PURE WATERTECH PVT. LTD

6.4.11 Samco Technologies, Inc

6.4.12 SnowPure, LLC

6.4.13 SUEZ



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95wmvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

