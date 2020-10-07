Worldwide Electronic Wet Chemicals Industry to 2025 - Featuring Avantor, BASF & Solvay Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Type, Form (Solid Liquid, Gas), Application (Semiconductor, IC Packaging, PCB), End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of electronic wet chemicals was USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for electronic wet chemicals from semiconductor cleaning and etching application, PCB, and IC packaging, among other applications. Technological advancements in the electronics industry are expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as stringent health and environmental regulations regarding certain chemicals, are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The acetic acid segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The acetic acid segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its extensive use in integrated circuits and it also serves as one of the main substrates for microelectronics. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

The semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The semiconductor segment is growing rapidly owing to increasing consumption in advanced electronics and consumer goods such as smartphones, laptops, and others in emerging economies such as APAC. Furthermore, the demand for semiconductors is increasing in high-end LED and LCD sets. Also rising demand from the automotive industry, especially in electric cars, has opened up new opportunities for electronic wet chemical manufacturers. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various applications such as semiconductor, PCB, and IC packaging. The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China, India, and Japan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic wet chemicals marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electronic Wet Chemicals Market

4.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Region

4.3 APAC Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Country and Application

4.4 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in the Electronics Industry

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide from Semiconductor Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations for Certain Chemicals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved It Infrastructure and Upcoming Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Decline in the Use of Old Technologies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp Before COVID-19 Outbreak

5.4.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry 2019

5.4.3 Export Statistics of Electronics Industry 2019

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Value Chain of Electronic Wet Chemicals

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Wet Chemicals Market

5.6.1 Disruption in Applications of Electronic Wet Chemicals

5.6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Chemical Industry



6 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Form

6.2.1 APAC is the Largest Market for Liquid Form Wet Chemicals

6.3 Gas Form

6.3.1 Increasing Demand from Semiconductors Industry to Drive Demand

6.4 Solid Form

6.4.1 Cleaning and Etching of Semiconductors to Increase Demand



7 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acetic Acid

7.2.1 Rising Use of Etching Chemicals

7.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (Ipa)

7.3.1 Increased Demand from Various End-Use Industries

7.4 Hydrogen Peroxide

7.4.1 Increased Demand from Etching and Cleaning Processes

7.5 Hydrochloric Acids

7.5.1 Growing Demand from Semiconductors & Oil and Gas Industries

7.6 Ammonium Hydroxide

7.6.1 Cleaning Properties of Ammonium Hydroxide to Drive the Demand

7.7 Hydrofluoric Acid

7.7.1 Increasing Semiconductor Demand to Boost the Market

7.8 Nitric Acid

7.8.1 Growing Demand from Food Processing & Semiconductors

7.9 Phosphoric Acid

7.9.1 Increasing Demand from Display Panels to Boost the Market

7.10 Sulfuric Acid

7.10.1 High Demand for Ics and Pcbs from Semiconductor Industry

7.11 Others



8 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductor

8.2.1 Changes in Electronics Industry Boosting Demand for Electronic Wet Chemicals

8.2.2 Cleaning

8.2.3 Etching

8.3 Ic Packaging

8.3.1 Increased Complexity of Semiconductor Components to Boost The Market

8.4 Pcb

8.4.1 High Demand from Communication & Information Technology Industries

8.5 Others



9 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Goods

9.2.1 Growth in Smart Technologies to Drive the Market

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Growth of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles to Fuel Demand

9.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.4.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Technologically Advanced Aircraft

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Disinfecting Properties of Hydrogen Peroxide & Isopropyl Alcohol

9.6 Others



10 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansion

11.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.3.3 New Product Launch

11.3.4 Partnership & Agreement



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Avantor Inc.

12.2 BASF SE

12.3 Cabot Microelctronics Corporation

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

12.6 Eastman Chemical Company

12.7 Solvay

12.8 Fujifilm Holdings Inc.

12.9 Technic Inc.

12.10 Linde plc

12.11 Other Company Profiles

12.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.11.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.11.3 Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical Co. Ltd

12.11.4 Kredence Pvt. Ltd

12.11.5 T.N.C. Industrial Co. Ltd

12.11.6 Transene Company Inc

12.11.7 Sarex Chemicals Ltd.

12.11.8 Parker Domnick Hunter



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gkqhp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

