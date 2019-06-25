Worldwide Electroplating Market Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Surging Aircraft Production Propels Market Growth
Jun 25, 2019, 17:30 ET
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electroplating in US$ Million. The Global market is further analysed by the following End-Use Industries: Electricals & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electroplating
A Curtain Raiser
Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry
Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth
Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market
Electroplating
A Highly Fragmented Sector
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant
Nanotechnology
Improved Chemistry
Non-Metal Substrates
Widespread Use of Dry Finishing Processes
Hexavalent Decorative Chrome
A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Challenges for Adoption of New Technologies
Increase in Sustainable Solutions
Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market
Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating
Changes in the Automotive Sector
Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics
EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts
Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements
Braided Catheter Enhancements
Benefits to End-users
Plating Consideration for Design and Front-End of Projects
Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services
Manufacturing PMI
An Important Bellwether
Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production
A Major Growth Driver
Opportunity Indicators:
Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand
Auto Electronics
an End-Market Laden with Immense Potential
Opportunity Indicators:
Surging Aircraft Production
A Key Growth Driver
Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry
A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market
Electroplating
The Largest Sub-Segment in Inorganic Metal Finishing Technology
Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings
Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating
Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term
The Automotive Industry as a Case-in-Point
Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating
Adverse Environmental Implications
A Major Concern
3. TECHNOLOGY/PROCESS OVERVIEW
Metal Finishing: An Overview
Metal Finishing Processes/Technologies
Organic Finishing Technologies
Conversion Technologies
Removal Technologies
Metal Deposition Technologies
Electroplating: A Definition
Purpose of Electroplating
Protective Coating
Soldering
Electroplating of Plastics: Why?
Metals Used in Electroplating
Electroplating Equipment
Process Overview
Prerequisites for Carrying Out Electroplating Process
Electrodeposition
Strike
Key Essentials of Electroplating Process
Current Density
Electrolyte
Cleanliness
Factors Influencing Plating Throughput
Types of Metal Electroplating
Chromium Electroplating
Hard Chromium Electroplating
Decorative Chromium Electroplating
Trivalent Chromium Plating
Nickel Electroplating
Electroplating Using Gold
Electroplating Using Silver
Palladium Electroplating
Cadmium Electroplating
Zinc Electroplating
Copper Electroplating
Indium Electroplating
Rhodium Electroplating
Tin-Nickel Electroplating
Electroplating Of Plastics
Others
Drawbacks of Electroplating
Harmful Substances in Electroplating
Environmental Degradation
Process Limitations
Electroplating: A Discussion on End Use Applications
Decorative Applications
Chrome
Copper and Alloys
Precious Metals
Others
Corrosion Protection
Engineering Applications
Electrical Applications
Electroforming Applications
Electroplating: Special Focus on Select End-Use Industries
Automotives
Aerospace and Defense
Electronic and Electrical Appliances
Others
Electroplating: An Evolution Scan
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fischer Surface Technologies Acquired by DPE
Total Divests Atotech
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By End-Use Industry
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of the Industry
Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment
Kuntz Electroplating Inc
A Key Canadian Player
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Atotech Deutschland GmbH
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Chinese Electroplating Industry
An Overview
Chinese Government Lifts Ban on Cyanide Gold Plating
The Chinese Market for Plastic Electroplating
Market for Electroplating Intermediates in China
B.Market Analytics
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Taiwanese Electroplating Enterprises Closing Shop
Interplex Holdings PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Market Analysis
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increase in Electroplating to Stimulate Brazilian Minerals Industry
Estaadora S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
A Key Mexican Player
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 121
- The United States (76)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (20)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
