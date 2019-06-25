Worldwide Electroplating Market Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Surging Aircraft Production Propels Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroplating - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electroplating in US$ Million. The Global market is further analysed by the following End-Use Industries: Electricals & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electroplating

A Curtain Raiser

Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry

Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth

Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market

Electroplating

A Highly Fragmented Sector



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant

Nanotechnology

Improved Chemistry

Non-Metal Substrates

Widespread Use of Dry Finishing Processes

Hexavalent Decorative Chrome

A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Challenges for Adoption of New Technologies

Increase in Sustainable Solutions

Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market

Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating

Changes in the Automotive Sector

Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics

EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts

Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements

Braided Catheter Enhancements

Benefits to End-users

Plating Consideration for Design and Front-End of Projects

Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services

Manufacturing PMI

An Important Bellwether

Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production

A Major Growth Driver

Opportunity Indicators:

Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand

Auto Electronics

an End-Market Laden with Immense Potential

Opportunity Indicators:

Surging Aircraft Production

A Key Growth Driver

Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry

A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market

Electroplating

The Largest Sub-Segment in Inorganic Metal Finishing Technology

Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings

Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating

Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term

The Automotive Industry as a Case-in-Point

Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating

Adverse Environmental Implications

A Major Concern



3. TECHNOLOGY/PROCESS OVERVIEW

Metal Finishing: An Overview

Metal Finishing Processes/Technologies

Organic Finishing Technologies

Conversion Technologies

Removal Technologies

Metal Deposition Technologies

Electroplating: A Definition

Purpose of Electroplating

Protective Coating

Soldering

Electroplating of Plastics: Why?

Metals Used in Electroplating

Electroplating Equipment

Process Overview

Prerequisites for Carrying Out Electroplating Process

Electrodeposition

Strike

Key Essentials of Electroplating Process

Current Density

Electrolyte

Cleanliness

Factors Influencing Plating Throughput

Types of Metal Electroplating

Chromium Electroplating

Hard Chromium Electroplating

Decorative Chromium Electroplating

Trivalent Chromium Plating

Nickel Electroplating

Electroplating Using Gold

Electroplating Using Silver

Palladium Electroplating

Cadmium Electroplating

Zinc Electroplating

Copper Electroplating

Indium Electroplating

Rhodium Electroplating

Tin-Nickel Electroplating

Electroplating Of Plastics

Others

Drawbacks of Electroplating

Harmful Substances in Electroplating

Environmental Degradation

Process Limitations

Electroplating: A Discussion on End Use Applications

Decorative Applications

Chrome

Copper and Alloys

Precious Metals

Others

Corrosion Protection

Engineering Applications

Electrical Applications

Electroforming Applications

Electroplating: Special Focus on Select End-Use Industries

Automotives

Aerospace and Defense

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Others

Electroplating: An Evolution Scan



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fischer Surface Technologies Acquired by DPE

Total Divests Atotech



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By End-Use Industry



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of the Industry

Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment

Kuntz Electroplating Inc

A Key Canadian Player

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export-Import Statistics for Related Equipment

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Chinese Electroplating Industry

An Overview

Chinese Government Lifts Ban on Cyanide Gold Plating

The Chinese Market for Plastic Electroplating

Market for Electroplating Intermediates in China

B.Market Analytics

5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Taiwanese Electroplating Enterprises Closing Shop

Interplex Holdings PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increase in Electroplating to Stimulate Brazilian Minerals Industry

Estaadora S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

A Key Mexican Player

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 121



The United States (76)

(76) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (20)

(20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

(Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

