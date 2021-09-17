Worldwide Elevator Equipment & Service Industry to 2027 - Players Include Fujitec Corporation, Hitachi and Hyundai Elevator Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator Equipment & Service Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global elevator equipment & service market will reach $154 billion by 2027, growing by 5.6% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the rising urbanization, upswing in digitalization, increasing geriatric population, growing construction and maintenance/upgrade activities.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global elevator equipment & service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global elevator equipment & service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Elevator Equipment

3.2.1 Passenger & Freight Elevators

3.2.2 Escalators & Moving Walkways

3.2.3 Parts & Accessories

3.3 Elevator Service

3.3.1 Installation Service

3.3.2 Maintenance & Repair Service

3.3.3 Modernization & Upgrade Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Elevators

4.3 Escalators

4.4 Moving Walkways



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Hydraulic Elevators

5.2.1 Conventional Hydraulic Elevators

5.2.2 Hole-less Hydraulic Elevators

5.2.3 Roped Hydraulic Elevators

5.3 Traction Elevators

5.3.1 Geared Traction Elevators

5.3.2 Gear-less Traction Elevators

5.3.3 Machine Room-Less Elevators

5.4 Climbing Elevators

5.5 Pneumatic/Vacuum Elevators



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End Use

6.1 Market Overview by End Use

6.2 Residential Use

6.3 Commercial Use

6.4 Industrial Use

6.5 Other End Uses



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

7.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Fujitec Corporation Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Sigma Elevator Company Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkac4m

