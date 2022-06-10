Worldwide Enterprise Resource Planning Industry to 2028 - by Enterprise Size, Deployment, Application, Verticals and Region

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise resource planning market is expected to progress at a compound annual growth rate of 7.28% in revenue over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.

Factors such as the rising need to develop competitive strategies and real-time decision making, coupled with increasing efficiency demand, support the overall development of the enterprise resource planning market.



Further, the surge in demand for ERP solutions and its integration with big data and IoT is expected to create new opportunities for the studied market. However, the rise in common vulnerabilities and exposures, along with high costs, impede the global market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global enterprise resource planning market encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the market over the forecasted phase. The region's robust growth is attributed to the easy access to resources and low-wage labor in the manufacturing sector. Several major companies implement on-premise ERP solutions to improve productivity and overall performance. In this regard, a strong IT infrastructure is further expected to support the growth of cloud-enabled ERP software. Besides, the growing number of start-ups and SMEs prefer cloud-enabled software as it's less costly than on-premise solutions. These factors are expected to widen the scope and growth of the enterprise resource planning market.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies thriving in the enterprise resource planning market are Workday Inc, Deskera Holdings Ltd, The Sage Group Plc, Infor Inc, IBM Corporation, Syspro Ltd, Ramco Systems Limited, Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Plex Systems Inc, Qad Inc, IQMS, IFS AB, and Unit4 NV.



IBM Corporation is an integrated information technology company that provides services such as consulting and delivery of various products and services. It offers cloud and cognitive products, enterprise software, and financing solutions. The company serves various clients across the financial services, industrial, communication, and distribution sectors. IBM has operations in multiple regions, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It is headquartered in New York, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Resource Planning Market

2.2. Parent Market Analysis: Enterprise Application Market

2.3. Timeline of Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)

2.4. Key Insights

2.4.1. Emergence of Cloud Erp

2.4.2. Social Networking is Gaining Importance Among Erp Merchants

2.4.3. Integrated Erp is One of the Prominent Emerging Trends

2.4.4. Acquisition Has Emerged as a Primary Growth Strategy

2.5. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.5.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.6. Key Impact Analysis

2.6.1. Compatibility

2.6.2. Cost-Effectiveness

2.6.3. Ease of Use

2.6.4. Security

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Industry Components

2.10. Key Market Strategies

2.10.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.10.2. Product Launches & Developments

2.10.3. Partnerships & Agreements

2.10.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Increasing Need to Develop Competitive Strategies and Real-Time Decision-Making

2.11.2. Growing Demand for Efficiency

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Rise in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (Cve)

2.12.2. High Costs Limiting Erp Software Adoption

2.12.3. Easy Availability of Open-Source Erp Software

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Increase in Demand for Erp

2.13.2. Integration of Erp With Big Data and Internet of Things (Iot)



3. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Enterprise Size

3.1. Large Enterprises

3.2. Medium Enterprises

3.3. Small Enterprises



4. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud

4.3. Hybrid



5. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Finance

5.2. Human Resource (Hr)

5.3. Supply Chain

5.4. Customer Management

5.5. Inventory Management

5.6. Manufacturing Module

5.7. Other Applications



6. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Verticals

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Retail

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Bfsi)

6.5. Government

6.6. It and Telecom

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Military and Defense

6.9. Other Verticals



7. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market - Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Deskera Holdings Ltd

8.2. Epicor Software Corporation

8.3. IBM Corporation

8.4. Ifs Ab

8.5. Infor Inc

8.6. Iqms

8.7. Microsoft Corporation

8.8. Oracle Corporation

8.9. Plex Systems Inc

8.10. Qad Inc

8.11. Ramco Systems Limited

8.12. The Sage Group plc

8.13. Sap Se

8.14. Syspro Ltd

8.15. Unit4 Nv

8.16. Workday Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d75i9f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets