Worldwide Epoxy Resin Industry to 2026 - Featuring Hexion, Huntsman and Olin Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels by Vessel Type, by Application Type, by Vehicle Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report, from the publisher, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's Epoxy resin market in reality and future possibilities for pressure vessels used in alternative fuels for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels: Highlights

Epoxy resin is widely used for manufacturing composite pressure vessels for alternative fuels, due to its various benefits. Epoxy Resin provides extremely high strength to the hollow cylindrical pressure vessels. Due to its flexibility, the epoxy resin also provides pressure vessels the capability to absorb the strain produced due to the pressurization of vessel walls in all directions. It holds the structural fiber in its position and is compatible with other common reinforcing fibers including glass fiber and aramid fiber as well. It also contributes to the durability and chemical resistance of the pressure vessels. It exhibits excellent properties at a reasonably low cost.

Composite pressure vessels are fabricated through the filament winding process (both dry and wet) which offers a high degree of fiber orientation with high fiber loading. The process provides a high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent uniformity. Carbon fiber combined with epoxy resin matrix offers high strength and weight advantages and is one of the preferred materials of choice for developing pressure vessels.

Impact of COVID-19 on Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels

The global epoxy resin market in pressure vessels for alternative fuels grew continuously from 2015 to 2019 and was estimated to maintain its upward growth trajectory in 2020 as well. However, the rapid spread of the pandemic has drastically changed the entire market dynamics. The pandemic worsened the existing challenges of the automotive industry, weakened the industry sales to its lowest figure of the decade, which, in turn, affected the demand for epoxy resins in pressure vessels for alternative fuels.

Analogous to the projected recoveries in the industrial estimates for the automotive industry, the study of market recoveries in previous downturns (The Great Recession) and primary interviews across the supply chain, the publisher's estimates suggest that the market for epoxy resin in pressure vessels for alternative fuels is likely to commence rebounding from 2021 onwards, followed by maintaining sequential growth till 2026, ultimately reaching to the value of US$ 31.8 million by 2026.

Continuous rise in the demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry to achieve the fuel efficiency targets and growing focus of automakers towards alternative fuel options to reduce the carbon footprints are the factors suggesting healthy long-term growth opportunities in the epoxy resin market in pressure vessels for alternative fuels once the aftermath of the pandemic ends.

Market Share Analysis

Based on the vessel type, type IV tank is likely to witness the fastest recovery in the market over the next five years, after the least hit in 2020 by the pandemic and so is the demand for epoxy resins in this vessel type. Type IV tank incorporates a greater amount of carbon epoxy composites and offers maximum weight saving as compared to other pressure vessel types. There is increasing penetration of type IV tanks, particularly in mass transit buses and medium & heavy-duty vehicles. For medium & heavy-duty commercial vehicles, higher fuel density and lower mass of these vessels permit greater range and fuel efficiency, increased the operational interval between refueling stops, and reduced maintenance cost.

Based on application type, CNG vehicle alone accounted for more than 80% of the epoxy resin market in the pressure vessels for alternative fuels in 2019 and is expected to remain the largest application type over the next five years as well. Hydrogen vehicle currently generates a low demand for pressure vessels including epoxy resins, but it is plausible that there would be a spike in the production of hydrogen vehicles in the coming years as more than ten automakers have already released FCV demonstrators and test fleets. In short, CNG vehicle is projected to be the most affected segment by the pandemic coupled with an expected rise in the production of hydrogen vehicles.

Based on the vehicle type, the epoxy resin market in pressure vessels for alternative fuels is segmented as light vehicles, M&HCV, and others. A light vehicle is likely to remain the most dominant user of the market in the coming years. All the vehicle type segments are expected to log a massive decline at the rate (20%+ YoY in 2020) in the wake of the pandemic.

After a severe hit by the pandemic, the light vehicle segment is expected to rebound at the fastest pace in the coming years. Natural gas vehicles are considered to be less pollutant than gasoline or diesel-based vehicles so there has been an increasing trend towards the usage of light vehicles powered with alternative fuels, such as CNG to curb carbon emissions.

Despite being one of the worst-affected regions in 2020, Europe is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market over the next five years, driven by increased demand for alternative fuel vehicles incorporating composite pressure vessels. Major European automakers are launching new auto models with powertrains dependent on CNG to leverage the abundant shale gas resources. A majority of them are utilizing lightweight tanks to reduce vehicle's weight to achieve European carbon emission standards.

Key Players

The global epoxy resin market in pressure vessels is highly consolidated with the presence of a few major global players including Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc, Huntsman Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, and The 3M Company. All the major players of the market are well diversified and serving epoxy resin for various applications. New product development and collaboration with pressure vessel manufacturers are some of the key strategies adopted by epoxy resin manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels

2.2.1. By Vessel Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Vehicle Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis

3. Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Epoxy Resin Market Trend and Forecast in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.4. Real GDP Loss vs Epoxy Resin Market Loss in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (2020-2021)

3.5. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.6. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.7. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.8. Market Drivers

3.9. Market Challenges

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances: Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Epoxy Resin Market Trend and Forecast in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels by Vessel Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Type II: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Type III: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Type IV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6. Epoxy Resin Market Trend and Forecast in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels by Application Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Insights

6.2. CNG Vehicles: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Hydrogen Vehicles: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Gas Transport: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7. Epoxy Resin Market Trend and Forecast in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels by Application Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Light Vehicles: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. M&HCV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8. Epoxy Resin Market Trend and Forecast in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels by Region (2015-2026)

8.1. Insights

8.2. North American Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels Analysis: Country Analysis

8.2.1. The USA's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.2.2. Canadian Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. European Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels Analysis: Country Analysis

8.3.1. French Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.2. German Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.3. Italian Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.4. Norwegian Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.5. The UK's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3.6. RoE's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels Analysis: Country Analysis

8.4.1. Chinese Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.2. Japanese Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.3. Thailand's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.4. Korean Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.4.5. RoAP's Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels Analysis: Country Analysis

8.5.1. Brazilian Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.2. Argentinian Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.5.3. Others' Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Vessel Type

9.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

9.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Vehicle Type

9.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.2. Emerging Trends

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Strategic Implications

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

10.2. Hexion Inc.

10.3. Huntsman Corporation

10.4. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

10.5. Olin Corporation

10.6. The 3M Company

