Worldwide False Eyelashes Industry to 2028 - Increasing Utilization of False Eyelashes in Entertainment and Fashion Industry Presents Opportunities

The false eyelashes market was valued at US$ 1,377.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,046.61 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

False eyelashes are used to add volume, increase length, or enhance the visual appearance of natural hair. Rising disposable income and increasing need to enhance physical appearance among consumers propel the demand for self-grooming products such as false eyelashes. With the increase in per capita disposable income among the middle-class population, their shopping behavior and living standards are changing rapidly. The fashion and entertainment industry has become vital for hair extension products both in terms of revenue and adoption.

Based on type, the global false eyelashes market is segmented into strip lashes and individual lashes. The strip lashes segment held a larger share in the global false eyelashes market in 2020. Strip lashes are a pre-made band of lashes utilized with a detachable adhesive. As these variants are the quickest and easiest to wear, they are extremely popular among consumers who regularly wear false eyelashes. These products comprise entire lash line in a single application, making it user-friendly.

Based on material, the false eyelashes market is segmented into human hair, synthetic, and animal hair & fur. The synthetic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the human hair segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the upcoming years as they mimic the look of one's own eyelashes and are delicate than synthetic lashes but denser than mink lashes. Human hair lashes can often be used more than once if kept in a cool, dry place.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the global false eyelashes market in terms of value in 2020. These stores have focused on providing various categories set up to entice the customers and deliver them a facility to choose from several brands before making a purchase. The rising establishment of supermarkets and general merchandisers are benefiting false eyelash manufacturers.

The false eyelashes market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global false eyelashes market. Rapidly growing demand for decorative cosmetics products such as nail care products, eye makeup products, lip care products and many more in the region is driving the growth of false eyelashes market. Europe is the center for fashion and beauty industry. The well flourished beauty and fashion industry in Europe and rapidly emerging eye makeup trends are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of regional market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on False Eyelashes Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been considered a pandemic and has badly affected several businesses across the globe. The pandemic has had the most influence on the production, logistics, and tourism & travel industries. The virus outbreak propelled the governments of numerous countries to impose a lockdown to decrease the spread of the virus. Thus, several companies are undergoing downtime and have driven some companies to work remotely, leading to low productivity and income. In consumer goods, personal care industry had been significantly growing before the COVID-19 outbreak; however, it has experienced an irregularity in recent time, as consumers are selective in their purchases. The disruption of the supply chain has further halted the accessibility of products. Consumers have opted to spend lower on consumer goods owing to the ambiguity surrounding their income.

Thus, the sales of personal care products have dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. False eyelashes, wigs, hairpieces, and extensions are included in the type of products that are purchased occasionally. Henceforth, the demand for such consumer goods is expected to remain quite consistent among the customers.

