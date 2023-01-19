Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Type, Sales Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Feminine Hygiene Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to show a growth of 18.75 Billion USD between 2021 and 2027.



Globally, more and more women are getting educated about female hygiene products. The Asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans are gradually shifting towards tampons and menstrual cups.

Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like with wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton-filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in various types of supermarkets and even convenience store, thereby, further increasing its market share in the global market. The report Global Feminine Hygiene Market Overview, 2022-27 recently published has categorically been divided into sections namely by product, type, distribution channel, region, country and company.

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, tampons, and panty liners are considered under the disposable segment. Products include internal tampons, full-sized sanitary napkins or towels, both for use during menstruation, and panty shields, which can be used to protect undergarments from light menstrual flow, spotting, or vaginal discharge and maintain cleanliness.

Increased awareness and the use of disposable feminine hygiene products such as sanitary pads, panty liners, and tampons compared to reusable feminine hygiene products are driving this segment. By type, the Sanitary Napkins segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. The large share of the sanitary napkins segment can be attributed to increased awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products, along with easy availability.



Currently, the environmental impact caused by sanitary napkins is one of the widely debated issues. A plastic disposable sanitary napkin requires approximately 500-800 years decomposing completely. Thousands of tons of disposable sanitary napkin waste are generated every month all over the world.

According to Menstrupedia, a digital guide for information on menstruation and issues, approximately 432 million sanitary napkins are generated in India annually, which can potentially cover landfills spread over 24 hectares. Most of the chemicals from these products cause groundwater pollution and loss of soil fertility, and hence disposing of them is a major issue.

Incineration has often been considered as another alternative to a landfill; however, the operational costs and further environmental damage in terms of toxic fumes create additional issues. These environmental issues act as one of the primary challenges for the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2021 and the large share can be attributed to the high female population in countries such as India and China. Both these countries accounted for a combined market share of over 80% in 2021. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region.



Companies such as Saathi, Carmesi, Heyday, Everteen, Purganic, and Aakar are producing sanitary napkins using 100% eco-friendly biodegradable products. Moreover, these companies enable women in rural locations to produce and distribute affordable and biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses. This sustainable solution for developing sanitary napkins provides a unique opportunity for companies to enter the market.

Considered in this report

Geography: Global

Historic year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Aspects covered in this report

Global Feminine Hygiene market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Region and Country-wise toy market analysis

Various divers and challenges

Ongoing trends and developments

Five force models

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Countries covered in the report

North America (US, Canada , Mexico )

(US, , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Spain , Italy , France , Russia )

( , UK, , , , ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia )

( , , , ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia)

( , , Columbia) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Sanitary Pad

Tampons

Panty Liner

Menstrual Cup

Internal Cleansers ,Disposable Razors & Blades

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Others (Specialty Stores, Hospitals)

