Worldwide Fencing Equipment Industry to 2026 - Featuring Absolute Fencing Gear, Alliance Fencing Equipment and AllStar Fencing Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fencing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fencing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Fencing is a recreational sport wherein two players use a sword to attack and defend according to the set movements and rules. It is considered one of the most popular sports among the youth as it incorporates physical and mental workouts, which include refining plans against opponents of varying skill levels. The objective of the sport is to score a point by hitting the target of the opponent with the weapon before them. Fencing equipment comprises clothes, jackets, masks, plastrons, gloves, chest protectors, breeches and knickers, shoes and socks, and weapons, such as the foil, epee fencing and saber.



Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, frequent consumption of fast food and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is an increase among individuals in fitness activities like fencing. This represents one of the significant factors impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, one of the latest trends witnessed in the industry is the introduction of fencing robots that assist fencers in training, warming up and preparing for different competitions. These robots also enable fencers to practice, increase their endurance and speed, and sharpen their skills. The speed of fencing robots can be increased to various levels to help fencers become stronger and more competitive. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has resulted in complete lockdowns by governments of various countries and temporary closure of various manufacturing units. This has negatively impacted the growth, but the market will experience an increase in sales once normalcy is regained.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Absolute Fencing Gear, Alliance Fencing Equipment, AllStar Fencing (US) Limited, American Fencers Supply, Blade Fencing Equipment, Blue Gauntlet Fencing, Fencing Armor, Leon Paul, PBT Fencing, Triplette Competition Arms and Victory Fencing Gear.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global fencing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fencing equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fencing equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fencing Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Protective Clothing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Fencing Jackets

6.1.2.2 Plastrons

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Weapons

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Foil

6.2.2.2 Epee

6.2.2.3 Sabre

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Masks

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Men

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Women

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Children

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Absolute Fencing Gear (AFM)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Alliance Fencing Equipment

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 AllStar Fencing (US) Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 American Fencers Supply

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Blade Fencing Equipment

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Blue Gauntlet Fencing

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Fencing Armor

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Leon Paul

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 PBT Fencing

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Triplette Competition Arms

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Victory Fencing Gear

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxrsy6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

