Worldwide Fertility Test Industry to 2030 - by Product Type, Application, Mode of Purchase, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Test Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fertility test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2023-2030. This report on global fertility test market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global fertility test market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, mode of purchase, end-user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the fertility test market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Declining Fertility Rates among Both Men and Women
- Increased Awareness about Innovative Fertility Testing Methodologies
Market Challenges
- High Cost Associated with Fertility Testing Monitors
- Low Level of Accuracy of Some of the Testing Methods
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Fertility Test Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Fertility Test Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Fertility Test Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Ovulation Prediction Kits
5.3. Fertility Monitors
5.3.1. Urine-Based Ovulation Kits
5.3.2. Saliva-Based Ovulation Kits
5.3.3. Other Fertility Monitors
5.4. Male Fertility Testing Products
6. Global Fertility Test Market by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Female
6.3 Male
7. Global Fertility Test Market by Mode of Purchase
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct/Prescription-Based Products
7.3 OTC-Based Products
7.4 Online Products
8. Global Fertility Test Market by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Home Care Settings
8.3 Hospitals and Fertility Clinics
8.4 Others
9. Global Fertility Test Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Scenario
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. AdvaCare Pharma
13.2.2. Babystart Ltd.
13.2.3. bioZhena
13.2.4. Church & Dwight Co.
13.2.5. Fairhaven Health
13.2.6. Fertility Focus Limited
13.2.7. Geratherm Medical
13.2.8. Hilin Life Products
13.2.9. Mira Care
13.2.10. Prestige Brands Holdings
13.2.11. Quidel Corporation
13.2.12. Sensiia
13.2.13. Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
13.2.14. UEBE Medical
13.2.15. Valley Electronics
