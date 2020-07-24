Worldwide Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Panels & Sheets Industry to 2025 - Featuring Brianza Plastica, Crane Composites & Collins Aerospace Among Others

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Panels & Sheets Market By Process Type, By End-Use Industry Type, By Resin Type, By Fiber Type, and By Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market: Highlights



Fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material made up of polymer matrix reinforced with fiber. Common fibers used are glass fiber and carbon fiber. Resins can be either thermoset or thermoplastic, depending on the performance requirement such as flame retardancy, corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and cost-effectiveness. Commonly used resins are polyester, epoxy, and vinyl ester. FRP panels & sheets are majorly used due to their lightweight, mold resistance, durability, high strength-to-weight ratio, easy to clean, high moisture resistance, chemical resistance, low maintenance, high impact resistance, and easy installation. FRP panels & sheets are majorly manufactured with glass fiber-reinforced polyester resins.



FRP panels & sheets hold a diminutive share (less than 5%) of the global composite end products market and hold a unique position in the domain of the overall composite and are increasingly being preferred over their arch-rivals such as aluminum panels, wood panels, and plastic panels. Key market participants have gained excellent product development capabilities and high brand identity after dedicating eons of market presence and efforts in research & development. Today, manufacturing FRP panels & sheets for different industries is a tough job, owing to high technological requirements coupled with the high cost of raw materials, a key factor limiting the number of manufacturers active in the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the FRP Panels & Sheets Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected most of the end-use industries, for instance, aerospace & defense, recreational vehicles, marine, transportation, and building & construction, where FRP panels & sheets are used due to their lightweight advantage along with higher strength compared to conventional panels & sheets. The COVID-19 is still spreading and taking the major economies in its clasp and weakened the market conditions.



The FRP panels & sheets market consecutively grew during the last four years of trend period (2014-2018) followed by a decline in 2019 mainly due to the effect of grounding of the B737 MAX and US-China trade war on the aerospace & defense and recreational vehicle (RV) industries respectively in North America. Now, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic entirely flipped the market dynamics and fueled the existing industry challenges such as delays in B737 MAX approval, production halts across regions, declining shipment trends of RVs, the decline in automobile production and construction activities due to lockdown.



As of now, it is difficult to state when the impact of the pandemic starts to fade away. However, it is predicted that the demand for FRP panels & sheets would stabilize in 2021. The impressive recovery is anticipated to begin from 2022, followed by subsequent healthy growth till 2025. An expected recovery in the GDP across regions, increasing construction activities, expected increase in commercial aircraft production, B737 MAX's approval from FAA and other bodies, expected entries of COMAC and Irkut, and increasing outdoor participation will help the major industries to recover, which, in turn, assist the recovery of the FRP panels & sheets market.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, FRP panel & sheet manufacturers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, and end-users. The key FRP panel & sheet manufacturing companies are Brianza Plastica S.P.A., Crane Composites Inc. (The Crane Company), Collins Aerospace Systems (UTC), Euro-Composites Corporation, JAMCO Corporation, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Safran S.A., Stabilit, The Gill Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Triumph Group, Inc. among others.



Some of the Key Strategic Alliances in the market:

In 2018, Creative Pultrusions Inc. has acquired Composite Advantage LLC. Through this acquisition, Creative Pultrusions Inc. widened the portfolio in terms of manufacturing techniques. In 2017, Creative Pultrusions Inc. has also acquired Kenway Corporations and Tower Tech Company.

In 2018, United Technologies Corporation (UTC) acquired Rockwell Collins for an agreed amount of US$ 30 Billion . It was one of the largest acquisitions in the history of the aerospace industry. After the acquisition, the company formed Collins Aerospace division- the combination of Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems.

. It was one of the largest acquisitions in the history of the aerospace industry. After the acquisition, the company formed Collins Aerospace division- the combination of Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems. LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG acquired three companies from Roda, in 2018 and strengthened its subsidiaries profile. This acquisition led the Lamilux to strengthen its daylight systems business for smoke and heat exhaust ventilation system business.

1. Executive Summary



2. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Process Type

2.2.2. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.3. By Resin Type

2.2.4. By Fiber Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. FRP Panels & Sheets Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Publisher Insights

3.2. FRP Panels & Sheets Penetration in the Global Composites End Products Market

3.3. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.4. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.5. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs FRP Panels & Sheets Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.6. Post-COVID Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.7. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.8. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.9. Market Drivers

3.10. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Publisher Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast by Process Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Continuous Laminates: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Pultruded Panels: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Prepreg Laminates: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Sandwich-Constructed Panels: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.6. Other Process-based FRP Panels & Sheets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry (2014-2025)

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Building & Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.5. Recreational Vehicles: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.6. Marine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.7. Other End-Use Industries: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Thermoset Composite Panels & Sheets

7.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.2.2. Resin Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.2.2.1. Polyester: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.2.2.2. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Thermoplastic Composite Panels & Sheets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast by Fiber Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Glass Composite Panels & Sheets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Carbon Composite Panels & Sheets: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. FRP Panels & Sheets Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. North American FRP Panels & Sheets Market: Country Analysis

9.3. European FRP Panels & Sheets Market: Country Analysis

9.4. Asia-Pacific's FRP Panels & Sheets Market: Country Analysis

9.5. Rest of World's (RoW) FRP Panels & Sheets Market: Country Analysis



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Strategic Insights

10.2. Market Attractive Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Process Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Strategic Implications

10.6. Key Success Factors



11. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

11.1. Brianza Plastica S.P.A.

11.2. Crane Composites Inc.

11.3. Collins Aerospace Systems

11.4. Euro-Composites Corporation

11.5. JAMCO Corporation

11.6. LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

11.7. Safran S.A.

11.8. Stabilit

11.9. The Gill Corporation

11.10. Toray Industries Inc.

11.11. Triumph Group, Inc.



