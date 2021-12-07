Worldwide Field Service Management Industry to 2027 - New Sales Opportunities by Technicians and CRM

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Field Service Management Market (2021-2027) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Field Service Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%.



Significant factors driving The Global Field Service Management market are increasing penetration in the Internet of Things (IoT), rising demand in mobility solutions to gain real-time insights, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. It also improves workforce productivity and streamlines the business process without increasing the size of the field-based workforce. An increase in demand for mobility for getting real-time visibility in field operations and a surge in adoption of automation & digitalization in the field services industry is also fuelling the growth of the market.



However, the lack of skilled workforce to operate on-field management service systems, security concerns of organizations related to data confidentiality, and pressure to meet the revenue as per the demands are the restraining factor for the market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Penetration in the Internet Of Things (Iot)

Rising Demand for Mobility Solutions to Gain Real-Time Insights

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints

Security Concerns of Organizations Related to Data Confidentiality

The Pressure to Meet The Revenue as per The Demands

Opportunities

The Emergence of Technologies, such as Augmented Reality

New Sales Opportunities by Technicians and CRM

Challenges

Selecting Solutions that Align With Organizational Business Needs

The Outbreak of Pandemics/Epidemics

Data Confidentiality Concerns and Integration Issues

The Global Field Service Management Market is segmented based on Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IFS AB, Salesforce.com Inc., Trimble Inc., Comarch SA, Accruent LLC, Praxedo, FieldAware US Inc., Jobber, ServiceTitan Inc., Zinier Inc., GeoConcept SAS, Teradata Corporation, Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ServiceMax Inc. and Mize Inc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Field Service Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.



The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's proprietary competitive positioning tool.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Field Service Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

6.2.2 Customer Management

6.2.3 Work Order Management

6.2.4 Inventory Management

6.2.5 Service Contract Management

6.2.6 Reporting and Analytics

6.2.7 Other Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Training and Support



7 Global Field Service Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Global Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Global Field Service Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 IT and ITES

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Telecom

9.6 Construction and Real Estate

9.7 Transportation and Logistics

9.8 Oil and Gas

9.9 Energy and Utilities

9.10 Other Verticals



10 Global Field Service Management Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.3 SAP SE

12.4 IFS AB

12.5 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.6 Trimble Inc.

12.7 Comarch SA

12.8 Accruent LLC

12.9 Praxedo

12.10 FieldAware US Inc.

12.11 Jobber

12.12 ServiceTitan Inc.

12.13 Zinier Inc.

12.14 GeoConcept SAS

12.15 Teradata Corporation

12.16 Adobe Inc.

12.17 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.18 IBM Corporation

12.19 ServiceMax Inc.

12.20 Mize Inc.



13 Appendix

