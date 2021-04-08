Worldwide Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Industry to 2026 - Featuring Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications and Telesat Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fixed satellite services (FSS) market reached a value of US$ 21.7 Billion in 2020. Fixed satellite services, also known as FSS, are radiocommunication services used between different earth stations. These satellite services use the VSAT technology for sending and receiving telephone calls and television signals for broadcasting. They offer low power output and have large dish-style antennas for better service reception. As FSS systems provide services to numerous users simultaneously, they are placed strategically for covering a vast area to allow users to communicate while traveling, without losing signals. As a result, governments, military organizations, as well as small and large business firms across the globe, use these systems. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fixed satellite services (FSS) market to exhibit a moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Market Drivers:

On account of inflating income levels and rising sales of smartphones, high-speed internet has become one of the necessities for communication. As a result, the demand for broadband has increased significantly in recent years which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global fixed satellite services market.

Owing to a rise in the adoption of HDTV channels and emerging DTH TV platforms, there has been an escalation in the overall demand for fixed satellite services across the globe.

Increasing expenditure on military satellite communication; telecom backhaul, content and broadcast delivery; and enterprise and broadband connectivity is anticipated to drive the demand for fixed satellite services during the forecast period.

There has been a rise in the demand for high-throughput connectivity and corporate enterprise networks in the oil and gas industry. This has provided several growth opportunities to the major players operating in the global FSS market



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings, Thaicom Public Company Ltd, Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), SES S.A, Arabsat, Hispasat, Intelsat S.A, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fixed satellite services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fixed satellite services industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fixed satellite services industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What is the structure of the global fixed satellite services industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fixed satellite services industry?

What are the profit margins in the global fixed satellite services industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fixed Satellite Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Service

5.5 Market Breakup by Organization Size

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 TV Channel Broadcast

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Telecom Backhaul

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Broadband Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Content and Video Distribution

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Military Satellite Communication

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small Offices and Home Offices (SOHO)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Media and Entertainment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Education

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 IT and Communications

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Retail

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Oil and Gas

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Aerospace and Defense

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Satellite Manufacturers

11.3 Satellite Launch Services

11.4 Satellite Operators

11.5 Service Providers/Resellers

11.6 End Users

11.7 Ground Equipment Vendors



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Embratel Star One

14.3.2 Eutelsat Communications

14.3.3 Telesat Holdings

14.3.4 SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

14.3.5 Thaicom Public Company Ltd

14.3.6 Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd

14.3.7 Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

14.3.8 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

14.3.9 SES S.A

14.3.10 Arabsat

14.3.11 Hispasat

14.3.12 Intelsat S.A



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fhj3k



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

