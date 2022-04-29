Worldwide Floor Grinding Machine Industry to 2027 - Featuring HTC, Husqvarna and Klindex Among Others

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floor Grinding Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floor grinding machine market reached a value of US$ 258.5 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 321.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.45% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A floor grinding machine is a specialized, hand-controlled equipment that is used for polishing and grinding granite, marble and concrete floorings. Single, quadrupole and dual disks are some of the common product variants. These machines consist of a regulating handle, wheel guard, power plug, vacuum hole, toolbox, control panel, water witch, and abrasive pads. Floor grinding machines are also widely used for levelling uneven joints, renovating, repairing damaged surfaces, and maintaining various types of granite, limestone, marble, terrazzo and concrete floors. These machines assist in removing inconsistencies and imperfect concrete, minimizing dirt and moisture damage and restoring old concrete to its original shape and form.



The significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Floor grinding machines are widely used due to their durability, ease of functionality and enhanced efficiency in operations. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in malls and offices for removing paint and glue, enhancing the aesthetics, mechanical properties and interiors, and repairing and restoration of the floor are favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of environment-friendly grinders that are completely dust-free, produce a low level of noise and aid in decreasing pollution, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for remote-controlled floor grinding machines that are adjustable and simple to operate are also positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product demand due to the sudden shift toward polished concrete flooring and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote smart infrastructure development are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Achilli S.r.l, Bartell Global Inc., Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co.Ltd, HTC Group, Husqvarna AB, Klindex Srl, Levetec, Linax Co. Ltd., National Flooring Equipment, ROLL GmbH, Scanmaskin Sverige AB and Tyrolit Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global floor grinding machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global floor grinding machine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the head type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global floor grinding machine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

