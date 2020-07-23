Worldwide Fluids and Lubricants for Electric Vehicles Industry to 2029 - Featuring 3M, Afton Chemicals & Engineered Fluids Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and Their Applications, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Distribution Channel, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles (EV) is expected to create an annual revenue opportunity of $5.7 billion by 2029.



With an expected rise in the demand for electric vehicles, automotive OEMs have put in motion ambitious plans to introduce new EV models into their target markets. Companies across the traditional automotive supply chain are looking for ways to maintain their relevance in this fast-changing automotive industry. Further, leading lubricant manufacturers and oil & gas companies, to stay relevant in this industry, are planning to introduce fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles



The global fluids market for electric vehicles is mainly segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and propulsion type, and distribution channel type. This research also analyzes the adoption of the electric vehicle fluids market in different regions and countries. The prominent types of fluids which are being adopted for enhanced application in electric vehicles are greases, heat transfer fluids, driver system fluids, and brake fluids. The application of these types of fluids is in various components such as e-motors, battery systems, bearings, constant velocity joints, power electronics, gears, and the braking system of electric vehicles.



The growth in the global fluids market for electric vehicles is attributable to the rising demand for efficient and durable fluids for electric vehicles. Generally, various components of an electric vehicle generate a lot of heat during the operation of the vehicle, such as the battery system and the e-motors. This has further led to the need for better thermal management in these vehicles. The new EV fluids have added additives and dielectric properties which makes them suitable for application in electric vehicle components.



The major factor hindering market growth are certain technical challenges, such as higher cost and the viability of developing immersion cooling battery systems.



The global fluids market for electric vehicles accounted for $850.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.74 billion by 2029. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The increasing application areas for new fluids in an electric vehicle have led to the surging demand for various types of coolants and lubricants. Automotive OEMs have partnered with various fluid providers for sourcing fluids for their electric vehicles to improve the driving experience, which in turn, can increase the electric vehicle sales, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Market Growth Drivers

Need for Anti-Corrosion Properties in Electric Vehicle Batteries

Need to Increase the Driving Range of Electric Vehicles

Immersive Cooling for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Thermal Management in Electric Vehicles

Integrated Powertrain Units

Utilization in Formula E-Motor Sports

Market Challenges

Higher Cost of EV Fluids

of EV Fluids Changes Required to be Made in the Construction of EV Batteries

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for ADAS Standards in Modern Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Convenience and Safety in Vehicles

Growing Trend for Development of Autonomous Vehicles

Key Companies Profiled



ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Castrol, Valvoline, Lubrizol, Engineered Fluids, M&I Materials, Dober, FUCHS Petrolub SE, Afton Chemicals, 3M, Petronas, Motul, PolySi Technologies Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Panolin International Inc., and Infineum International Limited



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the fluids market for electric vehicles?

How does the supply chain function in the global fluids market for electric vehicles?

Which EV fluid type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global fluids market for electric vehicles during 2019-2029?

Which are the key application areas for which different fluid types experienced high demand during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different EV fluids?

What are the strategies adopted by market players involved in the global fluids market for electric vehicles?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for fluids for electric vehicles?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global fluids market for electric vehicles, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019 to 2029?

What are the new application areas for EV fluids?

What are the key attributes of consumers in various regions for EV fluids?

How is the market landscape for fluid manufacturers expected to be formed for electric vehicles?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

2 Applications

3 Products

3.1 Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Heat Transfer Fluids

3.1.2 Drive System Fluids

3.1.3 Brake Fluids

3.1.4 Grease

3.2 Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles - Demand Analysis (By Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product Type (by Application)), Value and Volume Data, 2018-2029

3.2.1.1 Grease

3.2.1.1.1 E-motors

3.2.1.1.2 Bearings

3.2.1.1.3 Constant Velocity Joints (CV Joints)

3.2.1.1.4 Others

3.2.1.2 Heat Transfer Fluids

3.2.1.2.1 Batteries

3.2.1.2.2 E-motors

3.2.1.2.3 Power Electronics

3.2.1.2.4 Others

3.2.1.3 Drive System Fluids

3.2.1.3.1 Gears

3.2.1.3.2 E-motors

3.2.1.3.3 Others

3.2.1.4 Brake Fluids

3.2.2 Demand Analysis (by Distribution Channel), Value and Volume Data, 2018-2029

3.2.2.1 OEMs

3.2.2.2 Aftermarket

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Global Pricing Analysis

3.6 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 United Kingdom (U.K.)

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific & Japan



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles



6 Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



3M

Afton Chemicals

Engineered Fluids

Dober

FUCHS

Infineum International Limited

Kluber Lubrication

M&I Materials Limited

Motul

PANOLIN International Inc.

Castrol

Electrolube

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lubrizol

Petronas

PolySi Technologies Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell

Total Lubricants

Valvoline Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kc6adu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

