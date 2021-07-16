Worldwide Food Enzymes Industry to 2026 - Featuring DowDuPont, Amway and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food enzymes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Food enzymes are biocatalysts that are used to break down nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins, into simpler forms. Enzymes such as protease, amylase and lipase are also used for preservation, coagulation and tenderization of beverages, bakery and dairy products. They aid in improving the flavor, texture and fragrance of the products and are primarily manufactured using plants, animals and microbes such as yeast through the process of fermentation. These sources are considered to enhance the nutritive value of the food and produce desirable aromas in various edible products.



The thriving food processing industry, along with growing consumer awareness for nutritional products, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for nutrient-rich and high-quality food and beverages. Also, shifting dietary preferences of consumer toward natural, organic and chemical-free food has alleviated the adoption of food enzymes. Furthermore, the rising demand for frozen and processed food products is also favoring the market growth. Consumers are increasingly opting for on-the-go and convenience food products owing to their changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Additionally, increasing beverage consumption, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, has enhanced the usage of food enzymes in the beverage industry. Various food enzymes are used for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices. In the wine industry, they are utilized for the process of clarification and filtration and increasing juice yield. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for waste reduction and enhancing food security and safety are further catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being DowDuPont, Amway, BASF, DSM, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Kerry Group, Biocatalysts, Puratos Group, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Sequence Biotech, Amano Enzyme, Aum Enzymes, Bioseutica, Dyadic International Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food enzymes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food enzymes industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food enzymes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food enzymes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food enzymes industry?

What is the structure of the global food enzymes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food enzymes industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food Enzymes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Source

5.6 Market Breakup by Formulation

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Carbohydrase

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Amylase

6.1.2.2 Cellulase

6.1.2.3 Lactase

6.1.2.4 Pectinase

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Protease

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lipase

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Microorganisms

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plants

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Animals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Powder

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Processed Foods

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Dairy Products

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Bakery Products

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Confectionery Products

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 DowDuPont

15.3.2 Amway

15.3.3 BASF

15.3.4 DSM

15.3.5 Novozymes

15.3.6 Chr. Hansen

15.3.7 Kerry Group

15.3.8 Biocatalysts

15.3.9 Puratos Group

15.3.10 Advanced Enzyme Tech

15.3.11 Sequence Biotech

15.3.12 Amano Enzyme

15.3.13 Aum Enzymes

15.3.14 Bioseutica

15.3.15 Dyadic International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m483b0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

