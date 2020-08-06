Worldwide Foot Care Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Del Laboratories and HoMedics Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot Care Products Market by Product, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foot care market is growing at steady pace with a growth rate of 6.5-7.0%. According to this report, the global foot care products market was valued at $2.92 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. The foot care products market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.6 billion from 2020 to 2027.



Rapid growth in e-commerce distribution is the prime factor responsible for counterfeiting of cosmetic products. According to a report by the Financial Times, the online distribution of non-grocery goods grew by 12.7% to contribute around 24.3% of the total sales in 2018. The cosmetic industry has been strongly hit by counterfeit activities due to large number of consumers purchasing products through online sales channels. In addition, lack of brand loyalty among consumers while purchasing cosmetic products is responsible for decrease in penetration of cosmetic products.



Companies operating in the foot care products market face challenges from fake product distributers, thus witnessing decline in terms of sales. Such increased counterfeit activities due to lack of effective supply chain management is expected to hamper the revenue growth of personal care and cosmetic products market during the forecast period.



The foot care products market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is categorized into foot repair ointment, foot creams, foot cleansing lotions, slough scrub products, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into sports & athletics, medical, and personal comfort. Depending on the distribution channel, it is bifurcated into drug stores & pharmacies, hospitals & clinics, online stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, the Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson, Del Laboratories, HoMedics, PediFix, Inc, Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc., Revlon, Aetna Foot Products, Blistex Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, and Miracle of Aloe.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global foot care products market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.4.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Introduction of Value-Added Foot Care Products

3.5.1.2. Penetration of Organic Products

3.5.1.3. Upsurge in Marketing Activities and Improvement in Distribution Channel

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise of Counterfeit Cosmetics

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Revenue Opportunities in Establishing Direct Distribution Network

3.5.3.2. Increase in Investments by Small- & Mid-Sized Foot Care Products Manufacturing Companies

3.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Foot Care Products Market



Chapter 4: Foot Care Products Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Foot Repair Ointment

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Foot Creams

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Foot Cleansing Lotions

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Slough Scrub Products

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Foot Care Products Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Sports & Athletics

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Medical

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Personal Comfort

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Foot Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Drug Stores & Pharmacies

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Online Stores

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Foot Care Products Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Product Mapping

8.2. Top Player Positioning

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.4. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Johnson & Johnson

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.2. Del Laboratories

9.3. Homedics

9.4. Pedifix, Inc

9.5. Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc

9.6. Revlon

9.7. Aetna Foot Products

9.8. Blistex Inc

9.9. GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.10. Miracle of Aloe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ife95b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

