Worldwide Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry to 2025 - Featuring Accertify, ACI Worldwide & BAE Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FDP market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 38.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The FDP market is driven by various factors, such as Increased in the adoption rate of digitalization and IoT and increase in the revenue loss due to fraud to boost the growth of FDP market across the globe during the forecast period. However, rise in complexity of frauds can hinder the growth.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services for the FDP market includes professional services and managed services. The professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. FDP services give an upper hand to organizations' security. These services help organizations make robust security decisions for proactively addressing emerging fraudulent attacks. Companies, such as Nice Actimize, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, and FRISS, provide services to their customers. These companies proactively help in the detection and recommendation of appropriate solutions to resolve fraud and FDP cases. FDP services help collects, filter, integrate, and link multiple security events' data to provide a holistic view of the security infrastructure in organizations.

The on-premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment mode enables organizations to control all their business systems and data located in their business premises; however, it also requires them to pay for the cost of the hardware, software, and other resources used for the on-premises maintenance. On-premises solutions provide organizations full control over platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their IT staff. In organizations where user credentials are critical for business operations, the adoption of on-premises deployment mode is higher as it can control the systems from the enterprise physical or owned location.

The Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The FDP market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share of the FDP market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the Organic and inorganic growth strategies among major FDP vendors and well-maintained distribution system of FDP solutions by major FDP players in North America such as Nice Actimize, FICO, LexisNexis, TransUnion, Kount, RSA Security, Fiserv and FIS.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Market, by Solution, 2020

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.5 Tion Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of Digitalization and IoT Increased the Adoption Rate of Fraud Detection and Prevention System

5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Loss due to Frauds

5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rise in Complexity of Frauds

5.2.2.2 High Investment in Developing In-House Fraud Detection Solutions

5.2.2.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Use of AI and ML in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions in SMEs

5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Skilled Security Professionals

5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: SAS

5.3.2 Use Case: ACI Worldwide

5.3.3 Use Case: ACI Worldwide

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Ecosystem

5.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Framework

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ecosystem

5.8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Ecosystem Analysis, by Stakeholder

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis



6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Fraud Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Fraud Types: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Fraud Types: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Check Frauds

6.3 Identity Frauds

6.4 Internet Sales Frauds

6.5 Investment Frauds

6.6 Payment Card Frauds

6.6.1 Electronic Payment Frauds

6.6.2 Mobile Payment Frauds

6.6.3 Credit and Debit Card Frauds

6.7 Other Frauds



7 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Fraud Analytics

7.2.2.1 Predictive Analytics

7.2.2.2 Descriptive Analytics

7.2.2.3 Social Media Analytics

7.2.2.4 Big Data Analytics

7.2.3 Authentication

7.2.3.1 Single-Factor Authentication

7.2.3.2 Multi-Factor Authentication

7.2.3.3 Risk-Based Authentication

7.2.4 Government, Risk, and Compliance (Grc)

7.2.5 Other Solutions

7.2.6 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Professional Services

7.3.2.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2.2 Training and Education

7.3.2.3 Integration and Maintenance

7.3.3 Managed Services

7.3.4 Services: COVID-19 Impact



8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Key Use Cases

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.3.1 Key Use Cases

10.4 Government/Public Sector

10.4.1 Key Use Cases

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Key Use Cases

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Key Use Cases

10.7 Travel and Transportation

10.7.1 Key Use Cases

10.8 Other Verticals



11 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.3 North America: Regulations

11.2.4 United States

11.2.5 Canada

11.2.6 Europe: Market Drivers

11.2.7 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.8 Europe: Regulations

11.2.9 United Kingdom

11.2.10 Germany

11.2.11 France

11.2.12 Spain

11.2.13 Rest of Europe

11.2.14 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers

11.2.15 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.16 Asia-Pacific: Regulations

11.2.17 Japan

11.2.18 India

11.2.19 Australia and New Zealand

11.2.20 Singapore

11.2.21 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.2.22 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

11.2.23 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.24 Middle East and Africa: Regulations

11.2.25 United Arab Emirates

11.2.26 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.2.27 South Africa

11.2.28 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.2.29 Latin America: Market Drivers

11.2.30 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.31 Latin America: Regulations

11.2.32 Mexico

11.2.33 Brazil

11.2.34 Columbia

11.2.35 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2.1 New Product Launches/Development

12.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

12.2.3 Business Expansions

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Players

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Market Share of Key Players in Fdp Market



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BAE Systems

13.2 Nice Actimize

13.3 Fico

13.4 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

13.5 Transunion

13.6 Kount

13.7 Software AG

13.8 RSA Security

13.9 Fiserv

13.10 FIS

13.11 NCR

13.12 Capegemini SE

13.13 Splunk

13.14 DXC Technologies

13.15 ACI Worldwide

13.16 Experian

13.17 Dataverify

13.18 Securonix

13.19 Accertify

13.20 Feedzai

13.21 Caseware

13.22 Jumio

13.23 Cardinalcommerce

13.24 FCase

13.25 Friss

13.26 Maxmind

13.27 Gurucul

13.28 Datavisor

13.29 Digital Resolve



14 Adjacent Markets



15 Appendix

