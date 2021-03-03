Worldwide Freeze-Drying Equipment Industry to 2026 - by Dryer Type, Scale of Operation, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze-Drying Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global freeze-drying equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Freeze drying equipment is utilized to remove frozen solvents and bound water molecules from a material through sublimation and desorption processes. Unlike other dehydration equipment that uses higher temperatures, freeze drying equipment does not cause shrinkage or toughening of the material, which helps in keeping the product appearance and characteristics intact. Consequently, the equipment is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to preserve and retain the flavor and smell of perishable products. It also finds substantial applications in the pharmaceutical industry to extend the shelf life of heat-sensitive and thermolabile materials, such as proteins, microbes, tissues and plasma.



The growing inclination towards packaged food products on account of changing lifestyles, busy schedules and inflating disposable incomes represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, as the freeze-drying method removes water, reduces the overall weight of the food and helps in easy storage and transportation of food to military camps and spacecraft, its demand is escalating worldwide. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of diseases is increasing the application of freeze-drying equipment in the pharmaceutical industry to store injectables and biological samples for longer periods.

Furthermore, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the urgency of testing, there is a rise in the adoption of freeze-drying equipment to meet the demand for diagnostic kits. The growing focus of researchers on developing more sophisticated processes that combine freeze drying technology with electron microscopy, biochemistry and refined surgery is anticipated to further drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global freeze-drying equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Azbil Corporation, Cuddon Freeze Dry, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Right, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, Labconco Corporation, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, Millrock Technology, Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global freeze-drying equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global freeze-drying equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the dryer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the scale of operation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global freeze-drying equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

