Worldwide Froth Flotation Equipment Industry to 2025 - Featuring Shanghai Joyal Machinery, Westpro & Zoneding Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Froth Flotation Equipment Market by Machine Type (Cell-to-Cell Flotation, and Free-Flow Flotation), Component, Application (Mineral & Ore Processing, Wastewater Treatment, and Paper Recycling), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global froth flotation equipment market size was USD 330.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 375.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.



The froth flotation equipment market is driven by various factors, such as increasing investment in mining industries in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste. However, the slow growth of the mining industries in developed countries can hinder the growth of the market.

The free-flow flotation is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Free-flow flotation is the fastest-growing machine type segment in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation

The mineral & ore processing is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Mineral & Ore processing is the largest application of the froth flotation equipment market owing to increasing demand for good ore grades in the industry across the globe. The wastewater treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving this market are increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulations. Recycling of water because of depleting freshwater resources is another important process where treatment is a necessary process.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favourable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. Meanwhile, South America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Froth Flotation Equipment Market

4.2 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Machine Type

4.3 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application

4.4 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Key Countries

4.5 Apac Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Investments in Mining Industry in Apac and South America

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Municipal and Industrial Waste

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Growth of the Mining Industry in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand for Large Size Flotation Cells

5.2.3.2 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Environmental Concerns Related to Mining Industry

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic Outbreak on Froth Flotation Equipment Market

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts

5.6.2 Trends in Mining Industry

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Case Study



6 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Machine Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cell-To-Cell Flotation

6.2.1 Cell-To-Cell Flotation Are Most Widely Used for Mineral & Ore Processing

6.3 Free-Flow Flotation

6.3.1 Low Operating Cost Increasing the Demand



7 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flotation Cells

7.3 Flotation Columns

7.4 Sensors

7.4.1 List of Sensor Suppliers

7.4.1.1 Metso Outotec (Finland)

7.4.1.2 Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

7.4.1.3 Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

7.4.1.4 Foxboro (Schneider Electric) (Us)

7.4.1.5 Zeroday Enterprises (Us)

7.4.1.6 Sensigent (Us)

7.4.1.7 Process Iq Pty Ltd. (Australia)

7.4.1.8 Mintek (South Africa)

7.4.1.9 Greyline Instruments Inc. (Us)

7.4.2 Key Developments Undertaken by Sensor Suppliers

7.5 Spargers

7.6 Others



8 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mineral & Ore Processing

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Good Grade Ores in Mineral & Ore Industry to Boost the Market

8.3 Wastewater Treatment

8.3.1 Increasing Global Population and Industrialization Resulting in High Wastewater Treatment

8.4 Paper Recycling

8.4.1 Increasing Deinking Process in Pulp & Paper Industry to Boost the Market



9 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apac

9.3 South America

9.4 North America

9.5 Europe & Cis

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2020

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Players

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Ranking of Key Players

10.5.1 Metso Outotec

10.5.2 JXSC

10.5.3 Flsmidth

10.5.4 Eriez Flotation

10.5.5 Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 New Product Launch

10.6.2 Investment & Expansion

10.6.3 Merger

10.6.4 Joint Venture



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Metso Outotec

11.2 JXSC

11.3 Flsmidth

11.4 Eriez Flotation

11.5 Yantai Jingpeng Mining Machinery

11.6 Sgs

11.7 Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment

11.8 Tenova

11.9 Della Toffola

11.10 Prominer

11.11 Additional Company Profiles

11.11.1 Ewac

11.11.2 Henan Fote Heavy Machinery

11.11.3 Shanghai Joyal Machinery

11.11.4 Westpro

11.11.5 Zoneding

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

