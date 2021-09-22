Worldwide Fungal Protein Industry to 2030 - Product Innovation and Rise in Demand for Protein Ingredients Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fungal Protein Market by Type, Nature andApplication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fungal protein is a protein derived from fungi-based sustainable food source. It comprises yeast-based protein and fusarium venenatum based proteins. Numerous attributes of fungal proteins such as rich in proteins, vitamins, folic acid, and minerals makes it an ideal choice for use in both human food & beverages as well as animal feed applications. It has higher weight percentage protein content than other common plant or fungal sources of protein. The global fungal protein market size was valued at $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $386.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Health-conscious individuals choose functional food that keep them healthy and fit. The market growth is accredited to the demand for functional and processed food and as flavoring ingredients in baking and brewing. Increase in demand for ready-to-eat food due to increase in the number of working women and rise in urban population boosts the demand for fungal protein. Ample usage of cellulosic biofuels, together with the probiotic functional food among individuals, further fuels the market growth. High cholesterol levels, rise in obesity, and prevalence of diabetes drive the market for making medicines used for immune stimulation to improve the immune system. However, dearth of molasses is expected to hamper the market growth.



Researchers have found that excessive use of monosodium glutamate leads to side effects such as headache, weakness, numbness, flushing, and tingling. In addition, people are also changing their food habits and increasing the consumption of healthy food. Therefore, manufacturers of food & beverages are replacing yeast for the monosodium Glutamate. Autolyzed yeast is the good substitute for monosodium glutamate as it is cheaper and is comparatively healthier option. This surge in the usage of autolyzed yeast propels the growth of the market.



The fungal protein market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. Based on nature, it is categorized into organic and conventional. Food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others are the application of the fungal protein market.



The major players in the fungal protein market are AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, Alltech, Halcyon Proteins, Kerry Group, Lallemand, Inc., Royal DSM., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd.



Key market benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fungal protein market, with current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.1.1. Global Fungal protein Market: Segmentation

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top impacting factors

3.4. Top players positioning

3.5. Premium Insights

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Porter's five forces analysis

3.7.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3. Moderate threat of substitution

3.7.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.7.5. Moderate Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Change in dietary patterns fuels consumption of processed foods

3.8.1.2. Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods

3.8.1.3. Rising disposable income in developing countries

3.8.1.4. Consumer awareness about healthy diet

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Availability of healthier substitutes

3.8.2.2. Undefined regulatory guidelines

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients

3.8.3.2. Increase in use of yeast extract in processed food industry

3.9. Market share analysis

3.9.1. By Type

3.9.2. By Nature

3.9.3. By Application

3.9.4. By region

3.10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Fungal protein market



CHAPTER 4: FUNGAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Yeast

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Fusarium Venenatum

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FUNGAL PROTEIN MARKET, NATURE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Organic

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Conventional

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FUNGAL PROTEIN MARKET, APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Food & beverages

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.2.4. Processed Food

6.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.5. Beverages

6.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.6. Bakery

6.2.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.7. Dairy

6.2.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.8. Others

6.2.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3. Animal nutrition

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Pharmaceutical

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FUNGAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Acquisition

8.5.2. Business Expansion

8.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AB Mauri

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Angel Yeast

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Alltech

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. Biospringer

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Halcyon Proteins

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Kerry Group

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Lallemand, Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Royal DSM

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D Expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Sensient Technologies Corporation

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.10. Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

