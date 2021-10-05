Worldwide Furniture Markets 2021/2022: Growth, Production, Consumption, Exports, Imports, and More

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2021/2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2021/2022 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2011-2020) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2021 and 2022 for 100 countries.

This market research report includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:

origin of furniture imports

destination of furniture exports

historical series on furniture production

historical series on furniture market size

historical series on furniture trade

country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country summary tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary

Basic data of the global furniture market

World economy and furniture outlook 2021-2022 for 100 countries

Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas

2. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

3. The international scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2022

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2011-2020

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries

Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture market outlook 2021-2022 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

For each country:

Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2011-2020

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2021-2022 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners

Appendix: Methodology, notes, presentation conventions

