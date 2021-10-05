Worldwide Furniture Markets 2021/2022: Growth, Production, Consumption, Exports, Imports, and More

Oct 05, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2021/2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Furniture Outlook 2021/2022 provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2011-2020) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2021 and 2022 for 100 countries.
This market research report includes:
- Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
- Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
- Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:
- origin of furniture imports
- destination of furniture exports
- historical series on furniture production
- historical series on furniture market size
- historical series on furniture trade
- country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context
The 100 country summary tables also include:
- Total household consumption expenditure
- Total GNP at purchasing power parity
- Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity
Key Topics Covered
PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK
1. Summary
- Basic data of the global furniture market
- World economy and furniture outlook 2021-2022 for 100 countries
- Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas
2. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries
- The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.
3. The international scenario
- The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2022
PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS
1. World Tables
- Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports
- Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- The opening of the furniture markets: 2011-2020
- Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries
- Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries
- World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports
- Furniture market outlook 2021-2022 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)
2. Country Tables for 100 countries
Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.
For each country:
- Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2011-2020
- Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)
- Real growth of furniture consumption: 2021-2022 forecasts
- Exchange rates
- Furniture trading partners
Appendix: Methodology, notes, presentation conventions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yqvn9
