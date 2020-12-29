Worldwide Gas Turbine Industry to 2025 - Featuring General Electric, BHEL & Ansaldo Energia Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Turbine Market - Analysis By Product Type (Heavy Duty, Aeroderivative), Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Covid-I9 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gas Turbine Market was valued at USD 17050.05 Million in the year 2019. The global Gas Turbine market holds lucrative growth opportunities owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of energy in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards power sector, oil & gas sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the gas turbine market size. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global gas turbine in future.

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors such as lower operating costs, lower emissions, high power density, and quality exhaust stream that can be further used in other processes. As compared to other combustion-based power generation technologies, gas turbines are very efficient and also result in lower carbon emissions.

Heavy duty gas turbine market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of economic cost structure, high capacity operations and lower pressure ratios to yield maximum specific power. Growing product demand across utility aided and heat recovery power generating plants owing to lower turbine dimensions & cost along with maximum cycle efficiency will further drive the business landscape.

Rising concerns toward GHG emission in line with stringent government norms pertaining to adoption of gas fired turbines over traditional power generating units will further complement the industry landscape. Moreover, increasing energy demand across developing nations along with ongoing adoption of renewables when compared to conventional fuels will strengthen the product integration.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle).

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Application (Power, Oil & Gas Others).

The Industrial Valves Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , Russia , China , Japan , India , South Korea , Saudi Arabia ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, technology, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include General Electric, BHEL, Ansaldo Energia, Siemens AG, MHI, Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Capstone, OPRA, Centrax Gas Turbines.

The report presents the analysis of Industrial Valves market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Industrial Turbines Manufacturers/Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Gas Turbine Market: Product Overview



4. Global Gas turbine Market: Sizing, Growth, Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gas Turbine Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Heavy Duty Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Aeroderivative Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Technology

6.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Technology (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Combined Cycle Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Open Cycle Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Application

7.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

7.3 By Power- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Oil & Gas- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Gas Turbine Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. Americas Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Americas Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)

9.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)

9.7 Americas Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.10 United States Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.11 United States Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

9.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.13 Mexico Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.14 Mexico Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

9.15 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.16 Brazil Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.17 Brazil Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

9.18 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Europe Gas Turbine market Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Europe Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)

10.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)

10.7 Europe Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis

10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.10 Germany Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.11 Germany Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

10.12 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.13 Russia Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.14 Russia Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

10.15 Russia Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis

11.1 APAC Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 APAC Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)

11.7 APAC Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis

11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

11.9 Competitive Scenario of APAC Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)

11.10 China Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.11 China Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

11.12 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.13 Japan Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.14 Japan Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

11.15 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.16 India Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.17 India Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

11.18 India Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.19 South Korea Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.20 South Korea Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

11.21 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics



12. MEA Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis

12.1 MEA Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.2 MEA Economic and industrial Statistics

12.3 MEA Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies

12.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)

12.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)

12.7 MEA Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis

12.8 Market Opportunity Chart of MEA Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

12.9 Competitive Scenario of MEA Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)

12.10 Saudi Arabia Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

12.11 Saudi Arabia Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)

12.12 Saudi Arabia Economic and Industrial Statistics



13. Global Gas Turbine Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Drivers

13.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Restraints

13.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Technology (Year 2025)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Application (Year 2025)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Region, Year-2025)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market share of leading Gas Turbine manufacturing companies

15.2 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 General Electric

16.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

16.3 Ansaldo Energia

16.4 Siemens AG

16.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

16.6 Caterpillar Inc.

16.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

16.8 Capstone Turbine Corporation

16.9 OPRA Turbine

16.10 Centrax Gas Turbines



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7er12z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

