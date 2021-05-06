Worldwide Gastroparesis Industry to 2027 - Surging Investments and Financial Assistance for Research Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastroparesis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gastroparesis Type, Drug Class Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 6,025.11 million by 2027 from US$ 4,338.61 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing diabetes prevalence and growing geriatric population. However, side-effects of gastroparesis drugs restrain the growth of the market.
On the basis of type, the gastroparesis market is segmented into idiopathic, diabetic, post-surgical, and others. The idiopathic type held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the diabetic type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of research and development activities pertaining to the management of diabetic gastroparesis is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market for the diabetic segment.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, and this is likely to limit the market growth in the next few quarters. Moreover, the emphasis of health care providers and medical industries on COVID-19 has led to the lowered focus on the diagnosis and treatment for gastroparesis, which is limiting the market growth to a certain extent.
EVOKE PHARMA, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.), Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan Plc, NEUROGASTRX, INC., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Pfizer Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., and Cinrx Pharma, LLC (Cindome Pharma) are among the leading companies operating in the gastroparesis market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsruur
