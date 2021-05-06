Worldwide Gastroparesis Industry to 2027 - Surging Investments and Financial Assistance for Research Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastroparesis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gastroparesis Type, Drug Class Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 6,025.11 million by 2027 from US$ 4,338.61 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing diabetes prevalence and growing geriatric population. However, side-effects of gastroparesis drugs restrain the growth of the market.



On the basis of type, the gastroparesis market is segmented into idiopathic, diabetic, post-surgical, and others. The idiopathic type held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for the diabetic type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of research and development activities pertaining to the management of diabetic gastroparesis is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market for the diabetic segment.



The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, and this is likely to limit the market growth in the next few quarters. Moreover, the emphasis of health care providers and medical industries on COVID-19 has led to the lowered focus on the diagnosis and treatment for gastroparesis, which is limiting the market growth to a certain extent.



EVOKE PHARMA, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.), Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan Plc, NEUROGASTRX, INC., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Pfizer Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., and Cinrx Pharma, LLC (Cindome Pharma) are among the leading companies operating in the gastroparesis market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the gastroparesis market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global gastroparesis market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Gastroparesis Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Gastroparesis Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Gastroparesis Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus Prevalence

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects of Gastroparesis Drugs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Investments and Financial Assistance for Research

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emphasis on Gastric Electrical Stimulation Therapy Research

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Gastroparesis Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Gastroparesis Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Gastroparesis Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Gastroparesis Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gastroparesis Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Idiopathic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Idiopathic: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Diabetic

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Diabetic: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Post-Surgical

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Post-Surgical: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Gastroparesis Market Analysis - By Drug Class Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Gastroparesis Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Prokinetic Agents

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Prokinetic Agents: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Botulinum Toxin Injection

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Botulinum Toxin Injection: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Antiemetic Agents

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Antiemetic Agents: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Gastroparesis Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Gastroparesis Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Retail Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Retail Pharmacies: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Gastroparesis Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Gastroparesis Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Gastroparesis Market

10.2 Europe: Gastroparesis Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Gastroparesis Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Gastroparesis Market

10.5 South and Central America: Gastroparesis Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gastroparesis Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Gastroparesis Market -Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Gastroparesis Market, 2018-2020

12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Organic Growth Strategies

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Evoke Pharma

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Allergan Plc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 NEUROGASTRX, INC.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.( Salix Pharmaceuticals)

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Pfizer Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Ipca Laboratories Ltd

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 CinRx Pharma, LLC (CinDome Pharma)

13.10.1 Business Description

13.10.2 Products and Services

13.10.3 Financial Overview

13.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.10.5 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsruur

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

