Worldwide Genomics Markets, 2020-2027 - Comprehensive Analysis on the $31.1 Billion-Projected Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application and Technology (Functional Genomics, Pathway Analysis), by Deliverables (Products, Services), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics market is expected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period according to this report. Significant changes in disease management processes along with advancements in genomics and personalized medicine are expected to propel the market.

Increasing pool of market innovators such as 23andMe, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Veritas Genetics that have launched breakthrough genomic technologies in recent years are also contributing toward market development. 23andMe has expertise in developing direct-to-consumer genomic tests targeted toward disease prognosis and has recently received FDA approval for its commercialization.



MinION - a trademark sequencing device of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, is witnessing significant traction owing to its ability to sequence any fragment length of DNA in real time. On the other hand, Veritas Genetics offers an affordable solution for a complete readout of the genomic sequence. Earlier procured only by doctors, these tests can now be taken by anyone curious about their DNA and costs approximately USD 1,000. The company has also begun the commercialization of this technique for newborn's genomic sequencing applications in China in 2017.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The consumables and reagents deliverable segment is expected to register highest growth rate owing to high costs associated with specific essential reagents along with high volume requirement.

The computational services deliverable segment is set to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2020-2027 owing to the increasing demand for computational sequence alignment and analysis among molecular biologists.

Development of predictive biomarkers targeted toward diagnosis and monitoring and substantial investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies have contributed significantly to the revenue generated by the biomarker discovery application segment in 2019.

Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative market for genomics and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.1%.

Key players of genomics market include 23andMe, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, Myriad Genetics Inc., Danaher., Pacific Biosciences, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Genomics Market Outlook, 2016-2027



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2 Trend Analysis

3.2.1 Application Trends

3.2.2 Product Trends

3.2.3 End-Use Trends

3.2.4 Regional Trends

3.3 Genomics - Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Growing Integration of Genomics Data into Clinical Workflows

3.3.1.1.1 More Targeted and Personalized Healthcare

3.3.1.1.2 Growth of Newborn Genetic Screening Programs

3.3.1.1.3 Advancements in Non-invasive Cancer Screening

3.3.1.1.4 Military Genomics

3.3.1.2 Technological Advances to Facilitate Genomic R&D

3.3.1.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Genome Editing Techniques

3.3.1.2.2 Integration of New Data Streams

3.3.1.2.3 RNA Biology

3.3.1.2.4 Single Cell Biology

3.3.1.3 Rising Adoption of Direct to Consumer Genomics

3.3.1.4 Success of Genetic Tools in Agrigenomics

3.3.1.5 Increasing Participation of Different Companies

3.3.1.6 Increase in Government Role and Funding in Genomics

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Issues Regarding Intellectual Property Protection, Data Management, and Public Policies

3.3.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Personnel

3.4 Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1 Supplier Power - Medium

3.5.2 Buyer Power - High

3.5.3 Substitution Threat - Low

3.5.4 New Entrants Threat - Low

3.6 Regulatory Landscape: Genomics - SWOT by PEST Analysis

3.6.1 Political Landscape

3.6.2 Economic Landscape

3.6.3 Social Landscape

3.6.4 Technology Landscape

3.7 Company Market Share Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape

3.8.1 Strategy Framework

3.8.2 Company Categorization

3.8.2.1 New Entrants

3.8.2.2 Mature Players & Leaders



Chapter 4 Genomics Market Categorization: Deliverable Outlook

4.1 Genomics Market Share By Deliverable Outlook, 2016 to 2027

4.2 Products Market, 2016 to 2027

4.3 Services Market, 2016 to 2027



