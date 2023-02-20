Worldwide Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report 2022: Insights on Valuation Methodologies, Market Comparative Dataset, Quality Assurance & Control, Company and Transaction Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report" financial report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.

This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.

The simplest way to understand the value of an asset is to compare it to a similar asset with a known value. This is referred to as the Market Comparative Valuation Approach or the Market Approach. Millions of residential properties are valued this way every day. This is also the way that the second-hand car market operates, and the way that many other assets change hands.

In the context of the minerals industry, this methodology is greatly restricted by the lack of access to the relevant mineral asset data that enables the approach. Due to the relatively low volume of transactions, the complexities involved with considering the confidence levels of in-situ Mineral Resources, and the comparability of assets, additional analysis of the data is required to yield meaningful results.

The Gold Industry In-Situ Resource Valuation Report was designed to address this problem for the gold industry and includes the following mineral asset data:

Analysis of nearly 396 gold mineral assets (the Global Dataset) owned by publicly traded companies. The analysis is presented as dollar per ounce (USD/oz) value distribution curves for the Inferred, Indicated and Measured resource categories.

Analysis of 56 publicly traded companies that own or operate gold assets. The analysis includes a comparison of the USD/oz in-situ value of each company's mineral assets to the Global Dataset.

Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the Development Stage of the mineral assets.

Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the location of the mineral assets. The regions reviewed are North America , South America , Africa , Australia , and the Rest of World.

, , , , and the Rest of World. Analysis of 39 transactions (Total Transactions Dataset) in which gold mineral assets were bought or sold. Each transaction is analysed separately and benchmarked against the Total Transaction dataset.

Fundamental Premise

The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.

The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:

Mineral Resource Confidence,

Development Stage,

Jurisdiction.

The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Fundamental Premise

Mineral Resource Confidence



Development Stage



Jurisdiction

Valuation Methodologies

Limitations of the Cost Approach



Limitations on the Cash Flow Approach



Limitations of the Market Approach

Market Comparative Dataset

Data Gathering



Data from Publicly Listed Companies





Transaction Data

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Data Processing

The Global Dataset and Subsets

Using the Datasets

Analysis using the Market Comparative Dataset

Company Analysis

African Rainbow Minerals



Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited



Alamos Gold



Americas Gold and Silver



AngloGold Ashanti



Argonaut Gold



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd

& Gold Mines Ltd

B2Gold Corp



Barrick Gold Corporation



Buenaventura Mining Company



Centerra Gold



Coeur Mining



DRDGold



Dundee Precious Metals



Eldorado Gold Corp



Endeavour Mining



Equinox Gold



Evolution Mining



First Quantum Minerals Ltd



Great Panther Mining Limited



Harmony Gold Limited



Hecla Mining Company



Hycroft Mining



i-80 Gold Corp



IAMGold Corporation



Kinross Gold Corp



Lundin Gold



Lundin Mining Corporation



Marathon Gold



MMG



New Gold Inc



Newcrest Mining Limited



Newmont Corporation



Nexa Resources



Northern Star Resources Limited



NovaGold Resources



OceanaGold Corporation



Orla Mining



OZ Minerals Limited



Pan African Resources PLC



Pan American Silver Corporation



Polymetal International PLC



Regis Resources Limited



Resolute Mining Limited



Sandfire Resources



Seabridge Gold



Sibanye Stillwater



SilverCrest Metals



South32



SSR Mining



St Barbara Limited



Teck Resources Limited



Torex Gold



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd



Wesdome



Western Copper and Gold

Transaction Analysis

T001: Orla Mining - Gold Standard Ventures



T002: Zacatecas Silver - Alamos Esperanza



T003: G Mining Ventures - Eldorado Gold



T004: Eldorado Gold - QMX Gold Corporation



T005: Lundin Mining - Josemaria Resources Inc



T006: Avino - Coeur Mining



T007: Perseus Mining Limited - Orca Gold Inc



T008: Regis Acquires - Tropicana Gold Project



T009: Argonaut Acquires - Alio Gold Inc



T010: Newmont Corporation - Buenaventura



T011: Newmont Corporation - Sumitomo



T012: Gold Line Resources - Agnico Eagle



T013: Evolution Mining - Northern Star



T014: Black Cat Syndicate - Northern Star



T015: Kalamazoo Resources - Northern Star



T016: Evolution Mining - Battle North Gold



T017: Evolution Mining A - Newmont Gold Corp



T018: Evolution Mining - Glencore



T019: Aeris Resources - Evolution Mining



T020: Navarre Minerals - Evolution Mining



T021: B2Gold - Oklo Resources



T022: Calibre Mining Corp - B2Gold



T023: West African Resources - B2Gold



T024: Endeveavour Mining - Semafo



T025: Endeavour - Teranga Gold



T026: Newcrest - Pretium Resources



T027: Indotan Halmahera Bangkit - Newcrest Mining



T028: Kinross - Royal Gold and Contango Ore

and Contango Ore

T030: Asante Gold - Kinross Gold Corp

- Kinross Gold Corp

T031: Highland Gold - Kinross Gold Corp



T032: Allied Gold - IAMGOLD and Anglogold



T034: IAMGOLD - TomaGold



T035: Calibre Mining - IAMGOLD



T036: Polymetal International - Rosgeology



T037: Dundee Precious Metals - INV Metals



T038: Equinox Gold - Premier Gold Mines



T039: Bear Creek Mining - Equinox Gold



T040: Equinox Gold - Orion Mine Finance Group

Signature Page

Appendix 1: Global Dataset

Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs

Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset

Appendix 4: Company Omissions

