Worldwide Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report 2022: Insights on Valuation Methodologies, Market Comparative Dataset, Quality Assurance & Control, Company and Transaction Analysis

This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.
This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.
The simplest way to understand the value of an asset is to compare it to a similar asset with a known value. This is referred to as the Market Comparative Valuation Approach or the Market Approach. Millions of residential properties are valued this way every day. This is also the way that the second-hand car market operates, and the way that many other assets change hands.
In the context of the minerals industry, this methodology is greatly restricted by the lack of access to the relevant mineral asset data that enables the approach. Due to the relatively low volume of transactions, the complexities involved with considering the confidence levels of in-situ Mineral Resources, and the comparability of assets, additional analysis of the data is required to yield meaningful results.
The Gold Industry In-Situ Resource Valuation Report was designed to address this problem for the gold industry and includes the following mineral asset data:
- Analysis of nearly 396 gold mineral assets (the Global Dataset) owned by publicly traded companies. The analysis is presented as dollar per ounce (USD/oz) value distribution curves for the Inferred, Indicated and Measured resource categories.
- Analysis of 56 publicly traded companies that own or operate gold assets. The analysis includes a comparison of the USD/oz in-situ value of each company's mineral assets to the Global Dataset.
- Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the Development Stage of the mineral assets.
- Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the location of the mineral assets. The regions reviewed are North America, South America, Africa, Australia, and the Rest of World.
- Analysis of 39 transactions (Total Transactions Dataset) in which gold mineral assets were bought or sold. Each transaction is analysed separately and benchmarked against the Total Transaction dataset.
Fundamental Premise
The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.
The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:
- Mineral Resource Confidence,
- Development Stage,
- Jurisdiction.
The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Fundamental Premise
- Mineral Resource Confidence
- Development Stage
- Jurisdiction
- Valuation Methodologies
- Limitations of the Cost Approach
- Limitations on the Cash Flow Approach
- Limitations of the Market Approach
- Market Comparative Dataset
- Data Gathering
- Data from Publicly Listed Companies
- Transaction Data
- Quality Assurance and Quality Control
- Data Processing
- The Global Dataset and Subsets
- Using the Datasets
- Analysis using the Market Comparative Dataset
- Company Analysis
- African Rainbow Minerals
- Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited
- Alamos Gold
- Americas Gold and Silver
- AngloGold Ashanti
- Argonaut Gold
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd
- B2Gold Corp
- Barrick Gold Corporation
- Buenaventura Mining Company
- Centerra Gold
- Coeur Mining
- DRDGold
- Dundee Precious Metals
- Eldorado Gold Corp
- Endeavour Mining
- Equinox Gold
- Evolution Mining
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd
- Great Panther Mining Limited
- Harmony Gold Limited
- Hecla Mining Company
- Hycroft Mining
- i-80 Gold Corp
- IAMGold Corporation
- Kinross Gold Corp
- Lundin Gold
- Lundin Mining Corporation
- Marathon Gold
- MMG
- New Gold Inc
- Newcrest Mining Limited
- Newmont Corporation
- Nexa Resources
- Northern Star Resources Limited
- NovaGold Resources
- OceanaGold Corporation
- Orla Mining
- OZ Minerals Limited
- Pan African Resources PLC
- Pan American Silver Corporation
- Polymetal International PLC
- Regis Resources Limited
- Resolute Mining Limited
- Sandfire Resources
- Seabridge Gold
- Sibanye Stillwater
- SilverCrest Metals
- South32
- SSR Mining
- St Barbara Limited
- Teck Resources Limited
- Torex Gold
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
- Wesdome
- Western Copper and Gold
- Transaction Analysis
- T001: Orla Mining - Gold Standard Ventures
- T002: Zacatecas Silver - Alamos Esperanza
- T003: G Mining Ventures - Eldorado Gold
- T004: Eldorado Gold - QMX Gold Corporation
- T005: Lundin Mining - Josemaria Resources Inc
- T006: Avino - Coeur Mining
- T007: Perseus Mining Limited - Orca Gold Inc
- T008: Regis Acquires - Tropicana Gold Project
- T009: Argonaut Acquires - Alio Gold Inc
- T010: Newmont Corporation - Buenaventura
- T011: Newmont Corporation - Sumitomo
- T012: Gold Line Resources - Agnico Eagle
- T013: Evolution Mining - Northern Star
- T014: Black Cat Syndicate - Northern Star
- T015: Kalamazoo Resources - Northern Star
- T016: Evolution Mining - Battle North Gold
- T017: Evolution Mining A - Newmont Gold Corp
- T018: Evolution Mining - Glencore
- T019: Aeris Resources - Evolution Mining
- T020: Navarre Minerals - Evolution Mining
- T021: B2Gold - Oklo Resources
- T022: Calibre Mining Corp - B2Gold
- T023: West African Resources - B2Gold
- T024: Endeveavour Mining - Semafo
- T025: Endeavour - Teranga Gold
- T026: Newcrest - Pretium Resources
- T027: Indotan Halmahera Bangkit - Newcrest Mining
- T028: Kinross - Royal Gold and Contango Ore
- T030: Asante Gold - Kinross Gold Corp
- T031: Highland Gold - Kinross Gold Corp
- T032: Allied Gold - IAMGOLD and Anglogold
- T034: IAMGOLD - TomaGold
- T035: Calibre Mining - IAMGOLD
- T036: Polymetal International - Rosgeology
- T037: Dundee Precious Metals - INV Metals
- T038: Equinox Gold - Premier Gold Mines
- T039: Bear Creek Mining - Equinox Gold
- T040: Equinox Gold - Orion Mine Finance Group
- Signature Page
- Appendix 1: Global Dataset
- Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs
- Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset
- Appendix 4: Company Omissions
