Worldwide Grease Industry to 2030 - Increase Demand from End-users Will Spur the Market Revenue Growth

DUBLIN , Feb. 24, 2023 The "Grease Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Dow Corning Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Lukeoil

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec Corporation

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

& Co. Ltd JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Petronas

Increase demand from end-users will spur the market revenue growth



A grease is a form of semisolid lubricant typically containing vegetable or mineral oil blended soap. Grease is a by-product of the dispersal of a liquid lubricant thickening agent. Depending upon the type of thickener, type of base oil, and the additive technology used, the grease properties differ. Grease is used primarily to reduce friction between two moving surfaces and minimize wear and tear levels.

For several purposes, grease is preferred to oils such as wax and acts as a sealant to avert leakage of lubricants and to preserve damaged seals in cases where oil leaks out of the application.

Grease thwarts corrosive pollutants and foreign material from entering, the grease-demanding equipment is also simple in design, needs less room, and weights considerably less than similar equipment, as a result of which the overall cost of the equipment for repair and procurement is reduced. Owing to this application and the benefits offered by grease demand for it is bolstering in the end-use industries.

Metal Soap segment to dominate the market throughout the forecast period



The metal soap thickener segment is estimated to register the fastest-growth throughout the forecast period. This can be associated with its multifunctional properties which makes it suitable for use in various end-use industries including automotive, construction, general manufacturing industries, and chemical manufacturing among others.

Metal soap thickener has a high ability to maintain exceptional stability at high temperatures coupled with other complementary properties including shear stability, rust protection, load-bearing, and water resistance.



Automotive & Transportation segment expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



Automotive is the most popular end-use field on the market for grease. Increasing sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are boosting the demand for grease in the automotive and transport industries. In the automotive industry, grease has wide applications in various automotive parts, such as universal joints, wheel bearings, levers, gear, suspension, and others, due to its excellent properties including temperature tolerance, mechanical durability, anti-oxidant, and water resistance.



Additionally, grease also plays a major role in the chemical manufacturing segment, and growth in the global chemical industry has a direct impact on the grease market. Grease also has a significant application especially in the metalworking sector, and numerous upcoming projects in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the grease demand in this region. The rising adoption of grease over other substitutes in the various end-use industry including automobile, and construction among others is propelling the growth of the grease market across the globe.



Rising urbanization to bolster the growth in the Asia Pacific region



Asia pacific region anticipated leading the global grease market. The rising demand of the automobile sector coupled with the infrastructural growth and growth of the manufacturing sector in the developing regions including China, India, and Japan among others are driving the growth in the region. The market is expected to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



The market for grease will hold a significant market share in North America owing to the expansion of automobiles as well as the chemical industry in the region. On the contrary, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rapidly developing industrial sector in the region.

Market Segmentation

Thickener

Metal Soaps

Non-soap Thickener

Inorganic Thickener

Other

End-use

Heavy Equipment

Power Generation

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Working & Metallurgy

Other

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Grease market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Grease market?

Which is the largest regional market for Grease market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Grease market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Grease market worldwide?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwf0r4-market?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets