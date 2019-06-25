Worldwide Harvesting Machinery Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2024 - Shift Towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery
The "Worldwide Harvesting Machinery Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2024" report
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Harvesting Machinery in US$ Million.
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGCO Corporation (USA)
- CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
- CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
- Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
- Dewulf NV (Belgium)
- Kubota Corp. (Japan)
- Lovol Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd. (China)
- Ploeger Oxbo Group (The Netherlands)
- Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Rostselmash (Russia)
- SAME Deutz Fahr (Italy)
- Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. (Finland)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency
Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
3. MARKET TRENDS
Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for Harvesting Machinery
Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery, Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion
Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm Mechanization
Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery Implementation Globally
Intelligence: The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines
Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations
Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction
Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise
Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally
Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Harvesting Machinery
Global Biofuel Blending Targets
Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery
4. AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT MARKET: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Global Agriculture Machinery Industry: An Overview
China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?
5. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR
Key Statistical Inputs
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Agricultural Equipment
Harvester: An Introduction
Some Significant Harvester' Milestones
Process Involved
Combine Heads
Threshing Process
Some Types of Harvesters
Potato Harvesters
Sugarcane Harvesters
Farming Practices
Large-Scale, Capital-Intensive Farming
Medium-Scale Farming
Small-Scale Farming
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
JOHN DEERE Introduces New 1170G and 1070G Wheeled Harvesters
Case IH Launches 50 Series Axial-Flow Combine
AGCO Introduces New Fendt Ideal Axial Combine
Kubota to Launch an Autonomous Combine Harvester in Japan
Rostselmash Unveils NOVA Combine
Dewulf Launches Torro Trailed 2-row Sieving Harvester
New Holland Agriculture Unveils New TC5.30 Five Strawwalker Combine
John Deere Introduces Four New S700 Combine Models
Samart Kasetyon Launches SM-200 Giant Sugar Cane Harvesting Machine
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Clean Seed to Acquire Harvest International
Case IH and New Holland Agriculture Starts Soybean Harvest
JOHN DEERE Announces Major Updates to S-Series Combines
Lovol Obtains Large Order of 150 AF88 Rice Combine Harvesters
Kubota Begins Operation of Tractor and Wheel-Type Combine Harvester Plant
Komatsu Acquires Oryx Simulations
Linamar Acquires MacDon Group
Komatsu to Acquire Quadco and Southstar Forestry Attachment Operations
Rostselmash Partners with KORBANEK
AGCO to Acquire Forage Division of Lely Group
Kubota to Expand the Combine Harvester Plant in Thailand
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
United States - One of the Largest Markets for Harvesting Machinery
Self-Propelled Combine Sales Recover
Impact of Government Incentives on the Agricultural Equipment Sector
Robotics to Alleviate Farm Labor Issues in Harvesting Various Fruits and Vegetables in the US
Agricultural Statistics
Agricultural Produce: A Review
9.2 Canada
Small Farms Drive Harvesting Machinery Sales
Agriculture Statistics
9.3 Japan
9.4 Europe
Demand for Pre-Owned Used Equipment Increases
9.4.1 France
9.4.2 Germany
Germany - A Major Harvesting Machinery Market
9.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
A Significant market for Harvesting Machinery
B. Market Analytics
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Russia
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Ukraine
Opportunities for New Entrants
Polish Agricultural Equipment Market
9.5 Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Region for Harvesting Machinery Worldwide
India & China: Potential Laden Markets
9.5.1 Australia
9.5.2 China
China - The Largest Market for Harvesting Machinery in Asia
Harvesting Machinery Sales to Skyrocket
Mechanization of Farming Practices Drive Growth
Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector
Chinese Manufacturers Battle for Share in the Combine Harvesters Market
Trend towards Rental Services Bodes Well for the Harvesting Machinery Market
9.5.3 India
The Indian Market for Combine Harvesters
Indian Makers Face Tough Competition from International Players
Increased Mechanization Drives Market Demand
Threats to Agricultural Equipment Sector
Farm Equipment Sales Spike Due to Subsidies and Dearth of Workers
Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities for Harvesting Machinery
Startups Gaining Traction with Fund Inflow
Agriculture Produce: A Review
9.5.4 South Korea
9.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Focus on Select Markets
Vietnam
Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly
Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market
Philippines
Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization
Cambodia
Agricultural Mechanization: Still a Long Way to Go
Challenges for Agricultural Mechanization
Growth Drivers for Agricultural Mechanization
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
Outlook
South Africa
Imports Account for Majority of the Agricultural Machinery Market
9.7 Latin America
9.7.1 Brazil
9.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Outlook
Focus on Select Market
Argentina
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (43)
- France (3)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (7)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (20)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
