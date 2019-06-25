Worldwide Harvesting Machinery Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2024 - Shift Towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Harvesting Machinery Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Harvesting Machinery in US$ Million.



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AGCO Corporation ( USA )

) CLAAS KGaA mbH ( Germany )

) CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) ( USA )

) Dewulf NV ( Belgium )

) Kubota Corp. ( Japan )

) Lovol Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) Ploeger Oxbo Group ( The Netherlands )

) Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Rostselmash ( Russia )

) SAME Deutz Fahr ( Italy )

) Sampo Rosenlew Ltd. ( Finland )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Harvesting Machinery: Aiding Agricultural Efficiency

Promising Prospects Characterize Long-term Market Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS

Burgeoning Population: A Key Factor Driving Demand for Harvesting Machinery

Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns in Harvesting Machinery, Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Government Subsidies - An Important Component Supporting Farm Mechanization

Impressive Capabilities to Drive Robotic Harvesting Machinery Implementation Globally

Intelligence: The New Age Component of Harvesting Machines

Innovative Sorrel-Harvesting Machine from Turner Innovations

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Demand for Bigger Equipment on the Rise

Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally

Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Harvesting Machinery

Global Biofuel Blending Targets

Shift towards Biofuel Operated Harvesting Machinery



4. AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT MARKET: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Global Agriculture Machinery Industry: An Overview

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?



5. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

Key Statistical Inputs



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Agricultural Equipment

Harvester: An Introduction

Some Significant Harvester' Milestones

Process Involved

Combine Heads

Threshing Process

Some Types of Harvesters

Potato Harvesters

Sugarcane Harvesters

Farming Practices

Large-Scale, Capital-Intensive Farming

Medium-Scale Farming

Small-Scale Farming



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Players



7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

JOHN DEERE Introduces New 1170G and 1070G Wheeled Harvesters

Case IH Launches 50 Series Axial-Flow Combine

AGCO Introduces New Fendt Ideal Axial Combine

Kubota to Launch an Autonomous Combine Harvester in Japan

Rostselmash Unveils NOVA Combine

Dewulf Launches Torro Trailed 2-row Sieving Harvester

New Holland Agriculture Unveils New TC5.30 Five Strawwalker Combine

John Deere Introduces Four New S700 Combine Models

Samart Kasetyon Launches SM-200 Giant Sugar Cane Harvesting Machine



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Clean Seed to Acquire Harvest International

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture Starts Soybean Harvest

JOHN DEERE Announces Major Updates to S-Series Combines

Lovol Obtains Large Order of 150 AF88 Rice Combine Harvesters

Kubota Begins Operation of Tractor and Wheel-Type Combine Harvester Plant

Komatsu Acquires Oryx Simulations

Linamar Acquires MacDon Group

Komatsu to Acquire Quadco and Southstar Forestry Attachment Operations

Rostselmash Partners with KORBANEK

AGCO to Acquire Forage Division of Lely Group

Kubota to Expand the Combine Harvester Plant in Thailand



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

United States - One of the Largest Markets for Harvesting Machinery

Self-Propelled Combine Sales Recover

Impact of Government Incentives on the Agricultural Equipment Sector

Robotics to Alleviate Farm Labor Issues in Harvesting Various Fruits and Vegetables in the US

Agricultural Statistics

Agricultural Produce: A Review



9.2 Canada

Small Farms Drive Harvesting Machinery Sales

Agriculture Statistics



9.3 Japan



9.4 Europe

Demand for Pre-Owned Used Equipment Increases



9.4.1 France



9.4.2 Germany

Germany - A Major Harvesting Machinery Market



9.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

A Significant market for Harvesting Machinery

B. Market Analytics



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

9.4.5 Spain



9.4.6 Russia



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

Ukraine

Opportunities for New Entrants

Polish Agricultural Equipment Market



9.5 Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Region for Harvesting Machinery Worldwide

India & China: Potential Laden Markets



9.5.1 Australia



9.5.2 China

China - The Largest Market for Harvesting Machinery in Asia

Harvesting Machinery Sales to Skyrocket

Mechanization of Farming Practices Drive Growth

Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector

Chinese Manufacturers Battle for Share in the Combine Harvesters Market

Trend towards Rental Services Bodes Well for the Harvesting Machinery Market



9.5.3 India

The Indian Market for Combine Harvesters

Indian Makers Face Tough Competition from International Players

Increased Mechanization Drives Market Demand

Threats to Agricultural Equipment Sector

Farm Equipment Sales Spike Due to Subsidies and Dearth of Workers

Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities for Harvesting Machinery

Startups Gaining Traction with Fund Inflow

Agriculture Produce: A Review



9.5.4 South Korea



9.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Focus on Select Markets

Vietnam

Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly

Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market

Philippines

Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization

Cambodia

Agricultural Mechanization: Still a Long Way to Go

Challenges for Agricultural Mechanization

Growth Drivers for Agricultural Mechanization



9.6 The Middle East & Africa

Outlook

South Africa

Imports Account for Majority of the Agricultural Machinery Market



9.7 Latin America



9.7.1 Brazil



9.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Outlook

Focus on Select Market

Argentina



