Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2027

The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market accounted for $1.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of cloud based solutions, growing adoption of mobile based solutions and rising requirement for reduction in operating costs are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high costs associated with implementation and maintenance are restricting the market growth.



Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient. Healthcare supply chain management involves obtaining resources, managing supplies, and delivering goods and services to providers and patients. The healthcare supply chain starts at the medical product manufacturer where items are produced and sent to a distribution center.



Based on the End User, the manufacturers segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period due to supply chain management solutions to better coordinate their transportation and warehouse facilities. These solutions ensure faster, more accurate, and more efficient functioning, and such advantages have increased demand for supply chain management solutions in this segment.



North America is experiencing huge demand due to consolidation of hospitals, regulatory requirements, increasing patient burden in the US, and the implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada.



Key highlights:



Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web-based

5.3 On-premise

5.4 Cloud-Based



6 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Models

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Build-To-Order

7.3 Chain Assembly

7.4 Continuous Replenishment Model

7.5 Make-To-Stock Model



8 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Healthcare Providers

8.4 Logistics

8.5 Manufacturers



9 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



Jump Technologies

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Cardinal Health

Logitag Systems

JDA Software Group

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

SAP AG Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Intermountain Healthcare

Geisinger Health System

Providence Health & Services

