Worldwide Helium Industry to 2030 - Featuring Air Liquide, Exxon Mobil and Gulf Cryo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helium Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global helium demand is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.65%. Helium is a chemically inert gas which liquifies at low temperatures. It is commercially available in two forms namely gas and liquid. It has many properties including non-reactive, non-corrosive, and non-flammable properties. Due to these properties, helium finds application in many areas including breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, welding, pressurizing and purging, controlled atmosphere, and others. It has many end use industries such as aerospace, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding, metal fabrication, others.

Growing demand from healthcare industry where it is used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for magnet cooling and semiconductor and electronics industry where it is used in the manufacturing of LED screens is expected to drive the demand of helium during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding usage of helium and expensive extraction process might hinder the demand growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing demand for ultra-low temperature freezers is expected to push the demand further during the forecast period.



In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. Medical gases were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand of helium for the first half of 2020. The demand for helium grew during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the demand of semiconductors and electronics fell during the pandemic. This negatively affected the demand of helium.



Region wise, Asia pacific region holds the major share of global demand for helium due to increasing demand of healthcare and semiconductors and electronics. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with growing number of industries using helium is another factor influencing demand growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of helium which covers production, demand and supply of helium market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of helium.

To classify and forecast global helium market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global helium market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global helium market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of helium.

Major players for helium globally include Air Liquide, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gulf Cryo, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, PGNIG SA, Renergen, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gazprom, Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., NexAir LLC, Qatargas Operating Company Limited, Weil Group.



To extract data for global helium market, primary research surveys were conducted with helium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, the publisher analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for Global helium market over the coming years.



The publisher calculated helium demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported helium, prices, materials used for production of helium . The publisher sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

helium manufacturers and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to helium distribution

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as helium manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Type Overview



2. Global helium Market Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Region

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Region

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Region

2.4. Capacity, By Location

2.5. Capacity, By Process

2.6. Capacity, By Application



3. Global helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3.1. By Type

3.2. By Application

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. North America helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

4.1. By Type

4.2. By Application

4.3. By Sales Channel

4.4. By Country



5. Asia Pacific helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5.1. By Type

5.2. By Application

5.3. By Sales Channel

5.4. By Country



6. Europe helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

6.1. By Type

6.2. By Application

6.3. By Sales Channel

6.4. By Country



7. MEA helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7.1. By Type

7.2. By Application

7.3. By Sales Channel

7.4. By Country



8. South America helium Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

8.1. By Type

8.2. By Application

8.3. By Sales Channel

8.4. By Country



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1. Basic Details

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

9.1.4. Expansion Plans

9.1.5. SWOT Analysis

9.1.6. Key Strategy



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Global Foreign Trade - Top 10 Importing Country and Top 10 Exporting Country, By Value & Volume



12. Market Trends & developments



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qspop

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

