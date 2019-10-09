Worldwide Highway Driving Assist Market Analysis, 2019-2027: Focus on Radars, Cameras, Ultrasonic Sensors, Software Modules

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highway Driving Assist Market by Vehicle Type (PC, BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Component (Radar, Camera, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module), Autonomous Level (Level 2, Level 3 & Above), Function (ACC, LKA, LCA, CAA) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highway driving assist market is projected to reach USD 10,740 million by 2027 from USD 1,932 million in 2019.

Key Market Highlights



Increase in penetration of semi-autonomous vehicles is the significant factor for the growth of the highway driving assist market globally

Increasing demand for ease in driving and safety & security is expected to drive the highway driving assist market in Level 3 & above vehicles during the forecast period

Software Module segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate within the highway driving assist market

The North America market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period because of developments in the US in terms of autonomous technology. The North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. In 2016, the US government unveiled a USD 4 billion investment in accelerating the development and adoption of fully autonomous vehicles across the country, thereby attracting global OEMs and Tier I companies to invest in autonomous technology for the US market.

North America accounted for 49% of the market share followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW in 2018. Globally established OEMs having headquarters in the US are also investing heavily in the autonomous vehicle market. For instance, Ford has partnered with and invested in four different technology companies to double its presence in Silicon Valley. The effort to build fully autonomous vehicles by 2021 is the main pillar of Ford Smart Mobility.



The highway driving assist market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Continental (Germany), Magna (Canada), and Valeo (France).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Highway Driving Assist Market

4.2 North America to Lead the Global Market

4.3 Global Market, By Passenger Car, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Global Market, By Electric Vehicle Type, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.5 Global Market, By Component, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.6 Global Market, By Autonomous Level, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.7 Global Market, By Function, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Currency & Pricing

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increase in Road Safety

5.4.1.2 Advancements in ADAS and Automated Driving Technologies

5.4.1.3 Reduction in Fuel Consumption

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Cybersecurity and Data Security Concerns

5.4.2.2 Lack of Information Technology and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Advancements in LiDAR Technology

5.4.3.2 Self-Driving Cars

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 High Cost of System

5.4.4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework Issues

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Highway Driving Assist Manufacturers

5.6 Highway Driving Assist Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.6.1 Global Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Global Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Global Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.1 AI and Machine Learning Technology

6.1.2 Advanced Sensor and Fusing of Sensor Data

6.1.3 Intelligent Mapping

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Passenger Car

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Luxury and Mid Segment Vehicle Sales Data 2017-2018

7.3 Mid Segment

7.3.1 Proliferation of Automated Technologies From Luxury to Premium Mid Segment Vehicles is the Key Growth Area

7.4 Luxury Segment

7.4.1 Best Safety & Comfort Features are Equipped in Luxury Vehicles

7.5 Market Leaders



8 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Major Ev Models in North America Equipped With Highway Driving Assist

8.3 BEV

8.3.1 Heavy Investments in Advanced Technologies Will Increase the Demand

8.4 FCEV

8.4.1 Government Efforts to Promote FCEVs is the Key Growth Area

8.5 HEV

8.5.1 Advancements in Technology Will Increase the Demand

8.6 PHEV

8.6.1 Upcoming Models are Expected to Be Equipped With Highway Driving Assist

8.7 Market Leaders



9 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Autonomous Level

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Automated Driving Initiatives By Major Automakers

9.3 Level 2

9.3.1 Heavy Investments in Advanced Technologies Will Boost Demand

9.4 Level 3 & Above

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Self Driving Cars Will Help the Market to Grow

9.5 Market Leaders



10 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Function

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Total Number of Crashes, Injuries, and Deaths

10.2.2 Automotive Application Features

10.2.3 Level-Wise Functions

10.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

10.3.1 Addition of New Features in ACC is the Key Area of Market Growth

10.4 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

10.4.1 Growing Need for Lane Keeping and Centering During Autonomous Driving on Highways

10.5 Lane Change Assist

10.5.1 Growing Focus on Reducing Accidents and Improving Safety Will Boost Demand

10.6 Collision Avoidance Assist (CAA)

10.6.1 Need for Detection and Prevention of Collisions Due to Blind Spot Will Drive the Demand

10.7 Market Leaders



11 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Next Generation Sensor Fusion

11.3 Camera

11.3.1 High Adaptability of Cameras in Luxury Vehicles Would Positively Affect Demand

11.4 Radar

11.4.1 Demand for Long-Range Radar is Fuelling the Overall Market

11.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

11.5.1 Monitoring and Managing Blind Spots Through Ultrasonic Sensors Would Drive Demand

11.6 Software Module

11.6.1 Need for Robust and High Precision Automated Features Makes Software Modules More Complex

11.7 Navigation

11.7.1 Need for High Definition Maps to Implement Higher Levels of Autonomy

11.8 Market Leaders



12 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Canada

12.2.1.1 Large Share of Premium Vehicles and Proximity to US Drives the Canadian Market

12.2.2 Mexico

12.2.2.1 Mexico Does Not Have A Market for Highway Driving Assist Currently

12.2.3 US

12.2.3.1 OEMs Initiatives, Technological Advancements, and Infrastructure Drive the US Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Many OEMs in France are Working on Autonomous Vehicles

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Technological Advancements, Availability of Infrastructure, and Oem Initiatives Drive the German Market

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.3.1 Government and Oem Initiatives Fuel the Italian Market

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 Government Support to Establish Laws and Required Infrastructure to Drive the Spanish Market

12.3.5 UK

12.3.5.1 OEMs Offering High-End Technologies and Infrastructure Availability Drive the UK Market

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China is Considered as the Most Promising Country for Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives

12.4.2 India

12.4.2.1 There is No Market Available for Highway Driving Assist in India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.3.1 R&D Strategies By Established OEMs and Government Policies to Propel the Japanese Market

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.4.1 Advanced Infrastructure and Heavy Investment in Autonomous Technologies are the Korean Market Drivers

12.5 RoW

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Establishment of Proper Infrastructure and R&D Initiatives Would Fuel the Brazilian Market

12.5.2 Russia

12.5.2.1 Many Nationally Established Companies are Taking Initiatives on Autonomous Driving



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Terminology

13.4.2 Visionary Leaders

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.5 Emerging Companies

13.4.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4.7 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches

13.6.2 Expansions

13.6.3 Acquisitions

13.6.4 Partnerships/Contracts



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Robert Bosch

14.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

14.3 Magna

14.4 Continental

14.5 Valeo

14.6 Visteon

14.7 Mando

14.8 AVL

14.9 Aptiv

14.10 Veoneer

14.11 Nvidia

14.12 Toyota Motor Corporation

14.13 Hyundai Motor Company

14.14 Other Key Regional Players

14.14.1 Asia-Pacific

14.14.1.1 Denso

14.14.1.2 Hyundai Mobis

14.14.1.3 Samsung Electro Mechanics

14.14.2 Europe

14.14.2.1 Hella

14.14.2.2 Volvo

14.14.3 North America

14.14.3.1 Qualcomm

14.14.3.2 Intel

14.14.3.3 Tesla

14.14.4 RoW

14.14.4.1 Mobileye



15 Recommendations by the Author

15.1 North America Will be the Major Market for Highway Driving Assist

15.2 Level 3 & Above Autonomous Level can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion



