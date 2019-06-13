Worldwide Home Automation Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Outlook to 2024 - Managed Service Emerges as the Preferred Installation Type for Home Automation

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Automation: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Home Automation in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following Functional Areas:

Lighting

Security

HVAC

Entertainment

Others

The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Abilia AB ( Sweden )

) AMX ( USA )

) Control4 Corporation ( USA )

) Crestron Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) HomeSeer Technologies, LLC ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Leviton Mfg. Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Legrand (France)

Vantage Controls, Inc. ( USA )

) Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Nest Labs ( USA )

) Savant Systems LLC ( USA )

) Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG ( Germany )

) SmartThings ( USA )

) TELETASK ( Belgium )

) Vera Control, Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Vivint, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Home Automation: Providing Convenience, Comfort, Safety, Security and Energy Efficiency to Homes

Trend towards Connected World Bodes Well for the Home Automation Market

Security, Lighting and Entertainment Applications Propel Growth in the Global Home Automation Market

Service Component of Home Automation to Record Robust Growth

Managed Service Emerges as the Preferred Installation Type for Home Automation

Wireless Technologies Rule the Home Automation Market

Benefits of Proactive Solutions Contribute to its High Share in Home Automation Market

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Home Automation Adoption, Asia-Pacific Emerging to be the Long-term Growth Driver

Home Automation Networking Protocol & Standards

A Critical Decision to Make

A Peek at Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies, Integrated Product Families and Open Platforms Standards and Protocols for Home Automation

A Glance at Major Networking Protocols Available For Home Automation

X10

Universal Powerline Bus (UPB)

INSTEON

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Thread

A Glance at Select Standards in the Home Automation Market

BATIBUS

LonWorks

CEBus

Konnex

EHS

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Few Latest Entrants in the Home Automation Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Address the Constant Rise in Electricity Costs Drives Focus onto Home Automation

Rising Significance of IoT in Home Automation

Open Source Home Automation Software to Resolve Privacy Issues

Smart Homes

The Future of Home Automation

Key Statistics

Latest Trends in the Smart Home Technology Landscape

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Mobile Devices: A Strong Growth Driver for Home Automation Market

Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth

iHome Launches Amazon Alexa-enabled Clock Radio

AXIS Unveils AXIS Gear for Window Shades

Whisker Labs Home Energy Monitoring Sensor

RTI KX10 10-inch In-Wall Touchpanel

Venstar Wireless Temperature Sensor

Lutron Connect Bridge and App

SnapAV OvrC Pro Remote Home Monitoring and Management Systems

Hubs and Controllers

Surveillance Cameras

Locks and Home Security Systems

Heating and Cooling

Cooking

Automation in Lighting Systems

Easing Management and Control of Lighting Products

A Review of the Most Popular Smart Lighting Switches

A Comparative Review of Select Smart Light Bulbs

Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands to Control Home Automation Products

A Comparative Review of Select Smart Speakers

Home Automation Devices Bolster Sales of Consumer Electronics Market

Zero Homes Bringing a Paradigm Shift in Smart Homes Market

Programmable Thermostats

Innovative Panels

Home Automation Apps Enable Easy Control and Management of Home Devices and Functionalities

Smartwatches Herald a New Era in Home Automation

Smart Security Systems Continue to Gain Rapid Acceptance

Assimilating Billing, Metering, Control & Security Processes

Integrated Security Capabilities Drive Home Automation Demand

Choosing Between DIY and Professional Installation of Home Security Systems

A Comparative Review of Select Smart Home Security Systems

A Comparative Review of Select Home Security Cameras

Video Doorbells Market

A Promising Market

A Comparative Review of Select Video Doorbells

Smart Locks

Securing Home Premises Smartly

A Comparative Review of Select Smart Locks

Steady Decline in Prices Promote Market Adoption

DIY Home Automation Market Gains Traction

Emergence of Web-Based Home Automation System

Emerging Technologies Enabling Home Automation

Wireless Home Automation Systems Set to Dominate the Market

Rising Popularity of Bluetooth Technology in the Home Automation Market

Media Streaming: The Latest Addition to Home Automation Systems

Home Automation: A Cost Saving Solution Rather than a Luxury Proposition

Managed Home Automation Services to Drive Equipment Sales

Growing Focus on Energy Conservation Drives Demand for Home Automation Products

Residential Sector Dominates Home Automation Demand

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver

Rapid Urbanization Spur Demand for Better Provisioned Houses

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Construction Industry Dynamics Dictate Trends in Home Automation Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Home Automation Systems

Centrally Controlled Systems

Distributed-Control Systems

Individual Control Systems

Functional Areas of Home Automation System

HVAC Controls

Lighting Controls

Lighting Control Devices

Entertainment Controls

Security Controls

Benefits of Home Automation Systems

Challenges Ahead



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Wipro Introduces Wipro Z Nxt Integrated Home Automation Solution

Comcast to Expand Home Automation Offerings

Vivint Unveils Streety App

Honeywell Rolls Out Home Automation Solution for Middle East

ABB Introduces Wireless Home Automation Solutions

Capricoast.com Unveils Home Automation Solutions in India

ABB Announces Integration of Amazon Alexa and Sonos into ABB- free@home system

Honeywell Unveils Honeywell Smart Home Security System

Savant Introduces Savant Multi-STAT Touch Screen Thermostat

Savant Launches Savant Touch Wall Mounted Dedicated Touch Screens

Nest Labs Unveils New Home Security Solution

Nest Labs Launches Nest Thermostat E

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

eZLO and ZLINK Partners to Introduce ZLINK Smart Home Hub

Amazon Takes Over Ring

Foxconn Takes Over Belkin International

Sigma Designs to Sell Z-Wave Business to Silicon Labs

Amazon Takes Over Blink

sonnen Unveils sonnenBatterie for Home Automation

Orange and Tyco Ink Agreement to Launch Smart Security Service in Spain

Smartron Acquires Majority Stake in MiQasa



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)



The United States (47)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (23)

- France (5)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (1)

- Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Middle East (2)



