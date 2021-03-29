Worldwide Hydraulic Seals Industry to 2027 - Tremendous Increase in Construction and Infrastructural Activities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global hydraulic seals market was valued at US$ 3,950.09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,770.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal openings between several components in a hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded, and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). It offers high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major tasks of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment (to exclude solid or liquid contaminations), and maintain the hydraulic pressure. .



Hydraulic cylinders are highly utilized by various end-use industries such as automotive, agriculture, construction, aerospace, and oil & gas. Hydraulic seals play a pivotal role in hydraulic cylinders. High-performance seals are required to contain the pressurized fluids in a hydraulic cylinder system and keep it in motion. Continuous demand in industries where hydraulic systems play a crucial role is boosting the adoption of hydraulic cylinders, which, in turn, drives the growth of the hydraulic seals market. Irreplaceability of hydraulic systems in aviation, manufacturing, construction equipment, and infrastructure also bolsters the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

The incorporation of machinery with hydraulic cylinders encourages growth in functionality, accuracy, and offers enhancements in controlled performance and ease-of-use. Increasing demand for material handling equipment and rising construction activities for contributing to economic development is amplifying the utilization of hydraulic cylinders. Growing demand for sophisticated agriculture machinery combined with escalating population size and rising the oil & gas industry are further augmenting the demand for hydraulic cylinders. Hydraulic cylinders are the highly preferred actuators for oil and gas applications owing to key characteristics of high power-to-size ratio, durability in harsh environments, and constantly held force and torque.

For instance, the small and compact form of hydraulic cylinders helps effectively utilize powerful, lightweight, and heavy-duty equipment to conduct narrow hole drilling and efficient pipe handling. Besides, the double-acting function-based hydraulic cylinders are widely used for heavy trucks, forklifts, and earth moving equipment. Thus, the extensive utilization of hydraulic cylinders across various end-use industries coupled with the technological advancements in the hydraulic industry is driving the growth of the hydraulic seals market.



A few well-established players operating in the global hydraulic seals market are A.W. Chesterton Company, All Seals Inc., Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, James Walker, Kastas Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, SealTeam Australia, SKF, and Trelleborg Group.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydraulic Seals Market



The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. As of January 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of the COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries owing to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Overall market breakdown, due to shutdown of factories and disruptions in supply chain, and downturn in world economy are hindering the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Hydraulic Seals Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hydraulic Seals Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Hydraulic Cylinders Across Various End-User Industries

5.1.2 Advantages Offered by Hydraulic Seals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adoption of Adhesives and Sealants Instead of Hydraulic Seals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Tremendous Increase in the Construction and Infrastructural Activities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Innovations in Hydraulic Seals Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Hydraulic Seals - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hydraulic Seals Market Overview

6.2 Hydraulic Seals Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Hydraulic Seals Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hydraulic Seals Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Wiper Seals

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Wiper Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Piston Seals

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Piston Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Rod Seals

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Rod Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Buffer Seals

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.1.1 Buffer Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.1.1 Others: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Hydraulic Seals Market Analysis - By End User Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hydraulic Seals Market, By End User Industry (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Automotive : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Aerospace

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Aerospace: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Agriculture

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Agriculture: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Chemical

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Chemical: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Marine

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.1.1 Marine: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.1.1 Others: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Hydraulic Seals Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Hydraulic Seals Market

9.3 Europe: Hydraulic Seals Market

9.4 Asia Pacific: Hydraulic Seals Market

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Hydraulic Seals Market

9.6 South America: Hydraulic Seals Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hydraulic Seals Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 A.W. Chesterton Company

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 All Seals Inc.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 James Walker

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Kastas Sealing Technologies A.S.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 SealTeam Australia

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7 SKF

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Trelleborg AB

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products And Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 Swot Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 AccroSeal

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products And Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 Swot Analysis

11.10 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 Swot Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



