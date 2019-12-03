Worldwide Hypereutectic Alloy Industry Insights (2018-2024): Data on Hypereutectic Aluminum-Silicon, Iron-Chromium, and Copper-Chromium Alloys

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypereutectic Alloy: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:

Examination of the emerging market for hypereutectic alloy on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A look at the key opportunities and challenges for hypereutectic alloy manufacturers and users

A hypereutectic alloy is metallic alloy with a composition beyond the eutectic point. A typical alloy may have a substrate and a primary alloying element. The eutectic point refers to the maximum mass fraction of the primary alloying element at which the primary alloying element is totally soluble in the substrate at operating temperature. In a hypereutectic alloy, a percentage of the primary alloying element is soluble in the substrate, which is called eutectic element and the rest is not soluble, which is called primary element.



The substrate in aluminum-silicon (Al-Si) alloy is aluminum, whereas the primary alloying element is silicon. All silicon in the alloy can be totally soluble in aluminum only if the mass fraction of silicon is smaller than or equal to nearly 12%. Thus, the Al-Si alloy's eutectic point is 12 wt % and hypereutectic Al-Si alloy has more than 12 wt % silicon present within it. The mass fractions of silicon in a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy typically ranges from 13 wt % to 26 wt %. For a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy with 16 wt % of silicon, only 12% is soluble, which is eutectic silicon, and the other 4 wt % of silicon is not soluble; this is called primary silicon.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Hypereutectic Alloys: Emerging Markets

Definition

Opportunities

Metal and Alloy Manufacturers

Industrial Users

Hypereutectic Alloy Market by Application

Hypereutectic Alloy Market by Material

Hypereutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloys

Hypereutectic Iron-Chromium Alloys

Hypereutectic Copper-Chromium Alloys

Other Hypereutectic Alloys

Chapter 2 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx6k2c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

