Worldwide Identity and Access Management Industry to 2025 - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IAM market size is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.



The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining IAM efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as integration and deployment, consulting, and support and maintenance. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



By solution, the verification segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The verification segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it is used to verify the uniqueness and validity of an individual's identity to ease the provision of entitlement or service and to rely upon different factors, such as biometric information, biographic information, identity documents, and knowledge of personally relevant information or events. The heavy deployment of web and mobile applications is creating complexities in identity verification. Hence, there is significant adoption of verification solutions across the globe.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global IAM market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the IAM market. Industries such as financial institutions, public sector, healthcare, retail, education, telecommunication, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and media and entertainment are expected to adopt IAM solutions at the highest rate in the region.



Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Identity and Access Management Market

4.2 Market, by Component and Region

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About Compliance Management

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for IAM for IoT

5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.5 Escalating Instances of Identity Theft and Fraud

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Identity Standards and Budgetary Constraints in Deploying IAM Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift from Traditional IAM to IAM

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based IAM Solutions and Services

5.2.3.3 Growing Market Via Hybrid Cloud Model

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises

5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem: Identity and Access Management

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Identity and Access Management

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Implications

5.9 Use Cases



6 IAM Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Developments



7 Identity and Access Management Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type: IAM Market Drivers

7.3 Type: IAM Vendor Initiatives and Developments

7.4 Workforce IAM

7.5 Consumer IAM

7.6 IoT IAM



8 IAM Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Component: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

8.2 Solutions

8.3 Services



9 Identity and Access Management Market, by Solution

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Solutions: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.2 Data Directory

9.2.1 Storage

9.2.2 Synchronization/Meta Directories

9.2.3 Virtualization/Virtual Directories

9.3 Identity Lifecycle Management

9.3.1 Provisioning

9.3.2 De-Provisioning

9.4 Authentication

9.4.1 Single Factor Authentication

9.4.2 2-Factor Authentication

9.4.3 Multifactor Authentication

9.5 Verification

9.6 Password Management

9.6.1 Self-Service Password Reset

9.6.2 Password Reset

9.6.3 Password Synchronization

9.7 Access Management and Authorization

9.8 Audit, Compliance, and Governance



10 Identity and Access Management Market, by Service

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Services: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

10.2 Integration and Deployment

10.3 Support and Maintenance

10.4 Consulting



11 IAM Market, by Deployment Mode

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Deployment Mode: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

11.2 Cloud

11.3 On-Premises



12 Identity and Access Management Market, by Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

12.1.2 Organization Size: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

12.3 Large Enterprises



13 Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

13.1.2 Vertical: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments

13.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

13.3 Hospitality

13.4 Healthcare

13.5 Retail and E-Commerce

13.6 Public Sector

13.7 Automotive

13.8 Education

13.9 Information Technology

13.10 Transportation and Logistics

13.11 Others



14 Identity and Access Management Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.5 Middle East and Africa

14.6 Latin America



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Evaluation Framework

15.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

15.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

15.5 Ranking of Key Players in Identity and Access Management Market, 2020



16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

16.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

16.1.2 Star

16.1.3 Pervasive

16.1.4 Emerging Leaders

16.1.5 Participants

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1 IBM

16.2.2 Microsoft

16.2.3 Broadcom

16.2.4 Oracle

16.2.5 Salesforce

16.2.6 Okta

16.2.7 Ping Identity

16.2.8 Hid Global

16.2.9 Forgerock

16.2.10 Ubisecure

16.2.11 Onelogin

16.2.12 Cyberark

16.2.13 Sap

16.2.14 Amazon Web Services (Aws)

16.2.15 Sailpoint Technologies

16.2.16 Rsa

16.2.17 Saviynt

16.2.18 Avatier

16.2.19 Secureauth Corporation

16.2.20 Manageengine

16.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

16.3.1 Progressive

16.3.2 Responsive

16.3.3 Dynamic

16.3.4 Starting Blocks

16.4 Startup/SME Profiles

16.4.1 Idnow

16.4.2 Akkomplish

16.4.3 Signzy

16.4.4 Civic

16.4.5 Trusona

16.4.6 Fusionauth

16.4.7 Strata Identity

16.4.8 Reachfive

16.4.9 Passbase

16.4.10 Evident

16.4.11 Evernym



17 Adjacent/Related Markets



18 Appendix



