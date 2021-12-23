Worldwide Identity of Things Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abine, BehavioSec and Callsign Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity of Things Market by Technology, Solution Type, and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the technologies, companies, solutions, and infrastructure to support IDoT. The report assesses the current state of digital identification management and looks towards the future needs of IDoT. The report includes detailed forecasts for IDoT globally, regionally, and by industry vertical and deployment model from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Identity Management Solutions are more Critical for Machines than for Humans

Identity Management is a Critical Component of IoT Data Brokering and Syndication

Venture Investment in Identity Management Market Hits New Levels reflecting Opportunities in IoT

Over 35% of all Identity Management Functions in Enterprise will Involve IoT Data Management by 2026

Today's Internet of Things (IoT) deployments largely represent silo implementations of company-centric solutions. The future scalability of IoT will depend on communications between different suppliers, service providers, and users on a cross-industry vertical basis. In order to support this future, there is a need for reliable identification of assets (platforms, gateways, devices, and data) in IoT.

There is a need for Identity of Things (IDoT) management solutions to support communications between otherwise disparate IoT systems and networks. These solutions will evolve to include critical support functionality such as IDoT verification, permissions management, and discovery that will be provided by a combination of premise-based and cloud-based infrastructure.

Closely associated with Thing Identity is Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) functions relied upon to verify "Thing Identity" and allow things to engage in various communications and actions. However, AAA requires the availability of reliable identity information associated with IoT network elements, devices, actors, and data.

We see many opportunities and challenges ahead as IDoT is deployed. For example, there will be a need to deal with the inevitable "IoT Spoofing" that will occur as IoT applications and services scale to greater size and economic significance. However, we anticipate that leading companies will provide Directory, Registry, and Database Services to support necessary identity management, authorization, and other OSS functions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Identity of Things Overview

2.1 Identity of Things (IDoT)

2.1.1 Defining IDoT

2.1.2 Key Attributes of IDoT

2.2 IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting

2.2.1 IoT Authentication

2.2.2 IoT Authorization

2.2.3 IoT Accounting

3.0 IDoT Management Solutions

3.1 Key Challenges in Executing IDoT

3.1.1 Managing Volume and Velocity of Transactions

3.1.2 Managing Short-term and Long-term IoT Lifecycles

3.1.3 Not all IoT Devices are HTTP Based

3.1.4 Limited and Suboptimal Standardization

3.2 Enabling IDoT Technologies

3.2.1 IoT Identifiers

3.2.2 Public Key Infrastructure

3.2.3 Identity Access Management (IAM) Systems

3.3 Identity Relationship Management (IRM)

3.4 Key Components of IDoT Management Solutions

3.4.1 Identity Management

3.4.2 Authorization and Authentication

3.4.3 Identity Intelligence

3.4.4 Directory Services

5.0 Future of IDoT

5.1 Critical Infrastructure

5.1.1 IoT Identity Management Database

5.1.2 IoT Permissions Database

5.1.3 IoT Discovery Database

5.2 Need for IDoT as a Service

5.2.1 IoT Orchestration and Mediation

5.2.2 IoT DB Registry and Transaction Services

5.3 Identity to Support IoT Data Exchange Marketplace

6.0 Internet of Things Identity Management Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6.1 Global IDoT Markets 2021 - 2026

6.2 IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.3 IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.4 IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.4.1 North America IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.4.2 Europe IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.4.3 APAC IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.4.4 RoW IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.5 Retail Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.6 Healthcare Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.7 Automotive Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.8 Fleet Management Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.9 Wearable Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.10 Manufacturing Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.11 Utility Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.12 Other Industries IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 2026

6.13 North America IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.14 Europe IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.15 APAC IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.16 RoW IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.17 IDoT Hardware Rooted Deployment by Region 2021 - 2026

6.18 IDoT Integrated Deployment in IoT Platform by Region 2021 - 2026

6.19 IDoT PaSS/SaaS Deployment by Region 2021 - 2026

6.20 Retail Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.21 Healthcare Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.22 Automotive Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.23 Fleet Management Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.24 Wearable Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.25 Manufacturing Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.26 Utility Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.27 Other Industries IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 2026

6.28 IDoT Hardware Rooted Deployment by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.29 IDoT Integrated in IoT Platform Deployment by Industry 2021 - 2026

6.30 IDoT PaSS/SaaS Deployment by Industry 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1.1 Recommendations for Identity Technology Providers

7.1.2 Recommendations for Communication Service Providers

7.1.3 Recommendations for IDoT as a Service Providers

8.0 Appendix: Identifying and Addressing Things

