Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2021 with 200+ Company profiles

The most essential report on the IVD industry, this 1,500-plus page report has provided reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the in vitro diagnostics industry for two decades.

This latest edition of the in vitro diagnostic market report is available for sales. This represents the fourteenth time in two decades our analysts have fully assessed the in vitro diagnostic market from scratch and re-report numbers. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how important testing is in a way that could not be imagined.

This year, COVID-19 is to some degree a routine test category in respiratory and infectious disease testing, themselves high-growth segments. Now the question will be how increased back to work/back to school/back to physician office plans will affect IVD markets? This as well as the segment-specific testing market trends will be addressed in this volume.

What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?

The market for in vitro diagnostics, instruments and reagents exceeds 117 billion dollars. It is made up of many testing segments, totaled in this report.

Beyond COVID-19, Tests for cancer and infectious disease detection, transplant success, pharmaceutical selection have added healthcare value and improved outcomes. Genetic tests for rare diseases and prenatal assessment are increasingly utilized. Tests for emerging diseases have also become increasingly important.

The estimates stand out from others because the firm is a focused publisher of in vitro diagnostics market research and not an entity publishing reports on all topics. Months of analysis ad review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature result in reliable global market modeling, trusted by many of the top companies in the market.

But in vitro diagnostics represents a large market, with scores of significant competitors. Sorting out the marketplace can be difficult without a definitive guide. What is the market size for clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular tests, hematology tests and other test categories?

What is the Size of IVD Market Segments? Who's Winning? Who's Merged? Who's Launched Game-Changing Products?

One book definitively answers these questions, from a publisher that is focused on in vitro diagnostics. Now in its 14th edition, This report, The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, is the most essential report on the IVD industry. For two decades, the 1,500-plus page report has provided reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the in vitro diagnostics industry.

Comprehensive Market Coverage

COVID-19 Testing Markets, Current and Projected.

Impact on Other IVD Test Markets, 2020 and 2021

1500 + Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities

Authored by Veteran IVD Analysts with Industry Knowledge

12 Detailed Market Chapters with 2021 Market Estimates

Where is IVD Heading? - Market Segment Projections to 2026

Regional Breakouts Including Country IVD Markets

Sections on China and The United States IVD Markets

and The United States IVD Markets Coverage of Growth Markets: Eastern Europe and the Middle East , and Southeast Asia

and the , and Superior Company Profiles of Top Tier Companies and Hundreds of Smaller Concerns

Industry-Standard Business Planning Tools

Coverage of Trends and Market Estimates for Essential IVD Segments

The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests estimates the current in vitro diagnostics market size and forecasted market size to 2026 for defined segments of the IVD market and various sub-segments, including:

COVID Testing - Immunoassays and Molecular

Molecular Assays (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Inherited Diseases, Oncology, PGx, Tissue Typing, Prenatal)

Clinical Chemistry and "Core Lab" Markets

Point-of-Care Testing (POC) (Professional and Self-Testing)

Glucose Testing

Substance Abuse Testing

Microbiology and Virology by Test Type (Immunoassays, ID/AST, Infectious Diseases - DNA; ID/AST: Panels and Reagents, automated; Panels and Reagents, manual; Blood Culture; Chromogenic Media; Rapid Micro; Supplies)

Blood Banking

Pap, ISH, IHC, HPV and Other Tissue-Based Tests

Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing

Hematology

Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Diabetes/hbA1c, Autoimmune, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic Drugs

Coagulation Tests

Quality Control

For each of the listed in vitro diagnostics market segments, 2021 in vitro diagnostics market size, 2026 projection and compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant in vitro diagnostic companies in the market and IVD manufacturers' product innovations. The market data is put into a context with real-world industry and medical practice trends.

The in vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 14th Edition reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally. Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others.

Competitive Analysis and Corporate Profiling

The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. First tier, second-tier and specialist companies are profiled. Financial results, product launches, company history and strategic plans are analyzed in the profiles. Over 200 Profiles are included in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

One: Executive Summary

Two: Introduction

Three: The Global Picture For IVD Markets

Four: Company Trends

Five: Point Of Care Tests

Six: The Core Lab

Seven: Immunoassays

Eight: Molecular Assays

Nine: Hematology

Ten: Coagulation

Eleven: Microbiology

Twelve: Blood Banking Services

Thirteen: Histology And Cytology

Fourteen: Company Profiles: The Top Tier

Abbott Diagnostics

Arkray

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioM?rieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

Grifols S.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) / Werfen

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer A/S / Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfen

Other Companies:

AB SCIEX Pte Ltd.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Advaita Corp.

Advanced Biological Laboratories, S.A. (ABL)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)

altona Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Angle, plc

Animas Corporation

Applied Spectral Imaging Inc. (ASI)

ArcDia International Oy Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC. (acquired by bioM?rieux)

BioGenex Laboratories, Inc.

Biohit Oyj (Biohit Healthcare)

Biomerica Inc.

BioReference Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotheranostics

BioView Ltd.

Bloodsource (Vitalant)

BluePrint Genetics Oy

Boston Heart Diagnostics

Bruker Corporation

CareDx, Inc.

CellaVision AB

Cepheid / Danaher

Cerner Corp.

Cerus Corporation

Cervical Cancer Screening

Cleveland HeartLab Inc.

Companion Diagnostics

COPAN ITALIA S.p.A. and COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Corgenix Medical Corporation

Critical Diagnostics

Curetis

Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI)

Dako A/S

Dexcom Inc.

Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.

DIAGON Kft. Hungary

DISCOVERY Product Line

DNAnexus Inc.

Edico Genome (Illumina)

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

ELITech Group S.A.S.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

GeneWEAVE Biosciences, Inc.

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Guardant Health, Inc.

Haemokinesis Pty Ltd

Hain Lifescience GmbH

Helomics Corporation

HOB Biotech

Horiba Medical

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina

Immucor

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunohistochemistry ,Ai IHC

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Kapa Biosystems Inc.

Key Comment

LabCorp, Laboratory Corporation of America

Leica Biosystems

LifeScan Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Medica Corporation

MedTest DX

Medtronic plc

Menarini Diagnostics

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Mindray

Mobidiag Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera

Nemaura Medical Inc.

NeoGenomics

One Lambda, Inc

OpGen, Inc.

OPKO Diagnostics

Orgentec Diagnostika

Pathway Genomics Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences

Rennova Health, Inc.

Response Biomedical Corp.

Sanofi

Scienion AG

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Singulex, Inc.

Snibe Co. Ltd.

Sonic Healthcare

Tecan Group

Tosoh Bioscience

Trinity Biotech Plc

Trividia Health Inc.

Veracyte, Inc.

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Vermillion Inc.

Visiopharm

VolitionRx Limited

West Medica

WuXi NextCODE

