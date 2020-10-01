Worldwide Industrial Agitators Industry to 2026 - Featuring Xylem, Sulzer and Mixer Direct Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Agitators Market - By Industry, By Mixing Method, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial Agitators market, which accrued proceeds worth 3.96 (USD Billion) in 2019, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 6.96% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Industrial Agitators market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Industrial agitators are the devices that are utilized for processing products in food, pharmaceutical, personal care, chemical, and cosmetic industries. These equipment are utilized for mixing liquids, increase the transfer of heat, preserve & store homogenous fluids, and increase the reaction rate between the chemicals. Apparently, industrial agitators are utilized for carrying out various operations like maintaining of bulk of homogeneous liquids at the time of storage.



Escalating demand for mixing substances of various densities with reduced power usage, rapidly emerging production activities, thriving process sectors, and surge in demand for personalized industrial agitators will propel the market growth in the near future. Apart from this, increase in the complicatedness of goods processing has resulted in huge demand for industrial agitators in the recent times.



Furthermore, technological innovations in agitators like rise in the flexibility and device structure will create huge growth avenues for industrial agitators industry over the estimated timespan. In addition to this, beneficial features like toughness, impact resistance, and power proficiency are projected to impel the product demand in plethora of industries over the forecasting years. Growing focus on product differentiation will offer new growth dimensions to industrial agitators market over the ensuing years. Need for specific designing, desired level of capacity, and high precision for facilitating effective mixing in food & beverages & chemical & petrochemical industries will transform into lucrative product demand in the years ahead.



North America To Contribute Majorly Towards Global Market Share During 2020-2026



The surge in the penetration of industrial agitators in North America and rise in the demand for technically innovative products will steer the market growth in the sub-continent over the estimated timespan. Apart from this, surging need for proficient and personalized industrial agitators in process industries in North America will embellish the market trends in the region over the forecast timespan.



Key players influencing the market growth include Mixer Direct, Inc., Silverson Machines Inc., Statiflo International Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., Dynamix Agitators Inc., Xylem, Inc., Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, and Ekato Holdings GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Agitators Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Industrial Agitators Market: Snapshot



3. Global Industrial Agitators Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Industrial Agitators Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Escalating demand for mixing substances of various densities with reduced power usage, rapidly emerging production activities, thriving process sectors, and surge in demand for personalized industrial agitators will propel the market growth

3.2.2. Technological innovations in agitators like rise in the flexibility and device structure will create huge growth avenues for industrial agitators industry over the estimated time span.

3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Model

3.3.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Component

3.3.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Mounting

3.3.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Industry

3.3.5. Market attractiveness analysis By Mixing Method



4. Global Industrial Agitators Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Industrial Agitators Market-Model Analysis

5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market overview: By Model

5.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market share, By Model,2019 and 2026

5.2. PORTABLE AGITATORS

5.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market by PORTABLE AGITATORS, , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. DRUM AGITATORS

5.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market by DRUM AGITATORS, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. LARGE TANK AGITATORS

5.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market by LARGE TANK AGITATORS, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market by Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Flame Detector Market- Component Analysis

6.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market overview: By Component

6.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market share, By Component, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Impellers

6.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Impellers , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. SEALING SYSTEMS

6.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By SEALING SYSTEMS, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Heads

6.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Heads, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Flame Detector Market- Mounting Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market overview: By Mounting

7.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market share, By Mounting , 2019 and 2026

7.2. Top Mounted

7.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Top Mounted, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Bottom Mounted

7.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Bottom Mounted, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.4. Side Mounted

7.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Side Mounted, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Flame Detector Market- Industry Analysis

8.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market overview: By Industry

8.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market share, By Industry, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Mining

8.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Mining, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. Chemical

8.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Chemical, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.4. Pharmaceutical

8.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Pharmaceutical, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.5. Food & Beverage

8.5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Food & Beverage, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.6. Cosmetics

8.6.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Cosmetics, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.7. Paint & Coating

8.7.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Paint & Coating, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Global Flame Detector Market- Mixing Method Analysis

9.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market overview: By Mixing Method

9.1.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market share, By Mixing Method , 2019 and 2026

9.2. Solid-Liquid Mixture

9.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Solid-Liquid Mixture, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.3. Liquid-Gas Mixture

9.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Liquid-Gas Mixture, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.4. Liquid-Liquid Mixture

9.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Liquid-Liquid Mixture, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

9.5. Solid-Solid Mixture

9.5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market By Solid-Solid Mixture, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. SPX Flow, Inc.,

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Business Strategy

10.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2. Xylem, Inc.

10.3. Philadelphia Mixing Sulutions Ltd.

10.4. Sulzer Ltd.

10.5. Mixer Direct, Inc.

10.6. Dynamix Agitators Inc.

10.7. Statiflo International Ltd.

10.8. Tacmina Corporation

10.9. Silverson Machines Inc.

10.10. Ekato Huldings GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alzxyk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

