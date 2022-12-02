Worldwide Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $886.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial spending for cybersecurity products, managed services, and professional services will be substantial over the course of the next few years. Global spending on cybersecurity products and services will reach $881.6 billion in 2030 with multiple trillions of dollars in cybercrime damages realized through 2030. Accordingly, we see damage control and mitigation solutions as a critical portion of the cybersecurity market.

This report evaluates leading industrial cybersecurity solution provider companies, product and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2022 to 2027 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 Current State of Cybersecurity

2.2 Cyber Threat Patterns

2.3 Cybersecurity Landscape

2.4 Cybersecurity in IoT Domain

2.5 Industrial Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT

3 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis

3.1 Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions

3.1.1 Prognostic Solutions

3.1.2 Receptive Solutions

3.1.3 Inspective Solutions

3.1.4 Supervision Solutions

3.1.5 Analytical solution

3.1.6 Protective solution

3.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure

3.2.1 External vs. Internal Threats

3.2.2 Threat Intelligence and Information Sharing

3.2.3 Geopolitical Threats

3.2.4 Operational Excellence

3.2.5 Cybersecurity as Competitive Advantage

3.3 Cybersecurity Investment Trends

3.4 Cybersecurity Impact by Region

3.5 Cyber Threats by Industry

3.6 Data Breach Financial Impact

3.7 Cybersecurity Service Model

3.8 Cybersecurity Impact on Job Market

4 Company and Solution Analysis

5 Industrial Cybersecurity 2022 - 2027

5.1 Industrial Cybersecurity Market Drivers

5.1.1 Convergence of IT and OT Security Policies

5.1.2 Rapid changes in Infrastructure Technology

5.1.3 Increased Demand for Connectivity

5.1.4 Standardization of Network Security Policies

5.1.5 Securing Cloud-based Infrastructure

5.2 Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Type 2022 - 2027

5.2.1 Industrial Cybersecurity by Region 2022 - 2027

5.1.1 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2022 - 2027

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Akamai

Amazon

AT&T

Axway Software

BAE Systems Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc. ( Thoma Bravo )

) Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT)

BlackBerry (Cylance)

BlackMesh Inc. (Contegix)

Bomgar (BeyondTrust)

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

BT

Carbon Black (VMware)

Cassidian Cybersecurity

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Clearwater Compliance

Cloudflare

CrowdStrike

CyberArk

Darktrace

Dell EMC

DFLabs (Sumo Logic)

DotOrigin

DXC Technology

EY

F5 Networks

FireEye inc

Forcepoint

ForeScout

Fortinet Inc.

HelpSystems

Herjavec Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Imperva

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky Lab

KnowBe4

KPMG

Lockheed Martin

LogRhythm Inc.

McAfee

Microsoft

Mimecast

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Okta

OneLogin (One Identity)

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Pradeo Security Systems

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Proofpoint

Radware

Rapid7, Inc.

Raytheon

root9B (Deloitte)

RSA Security LLC

Schneider Electric

SecureWorks Inc.

Sera-Brynn

Sophos Ltd.

Splunk

Symantec Corporation (Accenture)

Tanium

Thales Group

Thycotic

Trend Micro, Inc.

Vasco Data Security

Verizon Communications Inc.

