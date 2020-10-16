Worldwide Industry for Accounts Receivable Automation to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounts Receivable Automation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market accounted for $1.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on the improvement of cash flow and reduction of days sales outstanding and reduced accounting cycle time are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, constant security concerns and network related issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Accounts receivable automation is software used to automate the process of account receivable functions. The software helps clients in speeding up workflows, enhancing control over processes, saving time and effortlessly sharing data through the cloud.

Based on the deployment type, the on-premises segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this deployment is a traditional method to execute solutions on-premises of an enterprise, as it provides full control over the infrastructure and assets, as well as enhances their online security measures. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of accounting software within this region to manage operational work in SMEs and growing demand for precise management of accounting procedure and timely processing of payment processes from customers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market include Zoho, Yaypay, Workday, Versapay, SAP, Emagia, Rimilia, Oracle, Kofax, Invoiced, Highradius, FinancialForce, Esker, Comarch, bottomline Technologies, and Sage.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud



7 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Consulting and Implementation

7.2.2 Support and Maintenance

7.3 Solution



8 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

8.3 Non-profit Organizations

8.4 Construction

8.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.6 Food and Beverage

8.7 Energy and Utilities

8.8 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.9 Manufacturing

8.10 Chemicals

8.11 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

8.12 Other End-users

8.12.1 Education

8.12.2 Government

8.12.3 Hospitality

8.12.4 Logistics & Wholesale Distribution

8.12.5 Public Sector

8.12.6 Transportation

8.12.7 Media and Entertainment

8.12.8 Travel & Tourism



9 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zoho

11.2 Yaypay

11.3 Workday

11.4 Versapay

11.5 SAP

11.6 Emagia

11.7 Rimilia

11.8 Oracle

11.9 Kofax

11.10 Invoiced

11.11 Highradius

11.12 FinancialForce

11.13 Esker

11.14 Comarch

11.15 Bottomline Technologies

11.16 Sage



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2532s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

